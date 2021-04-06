OU Student Government Association opens spring 2021 general elections

The spring 2021 OU Student Government Association general elections open April 6 and close at 9 p.m. April 7.
According to an email, students can cast their ballots for the Campus Activities Council chair and Student Bar Association president. Students in the communication, engineering, finance and accounting, humanities, physical science, social science and university college districts can also vote on their representatives.
According to the SGA website, international business and marketing junior Kobe Chen is running unopposed for CAC chair, and law student Tyler Self is running unopposed for SBA president.
The CAC chair is head of the CAC, the programming branch of the SGA responsible for planning campus-wide events, according to their website.
The SBA president leads as a liaison between the administration and OU law students, advocates for student issues and plans social events encouraging cohesive law school environments and legal communities, according to their website.
All students enrolled on the Norman campus, including graduate and law students, can vote for CAC chair, according to the SGA website. Only law students can vote for SBA president.
According to the email, students are encouraged to use their devices to vote. They can also join the Election Help Zoom meeting available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 and 7 for any questions about the elections.
