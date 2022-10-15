OU president announces $2B fundraising campaign for higher education

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr announced a $2 billion fundraising campaign during the “A Time to Celebrate, a Time to Lead” gala Friday evening at the Lloyd Noble Center.
"Lead On: The University of Oklahoma’s Campaign for the Future," which began development in July 2020, pledges to raise $2 billion by June 30, 2027. $500 million of the funds will go towards scholarships and student support, with an additional $300 million allocated to support recruitment and retention of faculty.
This decision, Harroz said, is the latest effort to achieve academic excellence for all and create a place for learning and belonging, as outlined by the Lead On, University strategic plan.
Additionally, the campaign will fund OU's initiatives to become a top-tier public research university, with objectives to create multidisciplinary research centers and foster "groundbreaking" public-private partnerships in aerospace and defense, energy and environmental sustainability, the future of healthcare and societies, and global security.
"We have to commit to academic excellence. Academic excellence and research excellence are essential to move an individual forward and (to) stay forward," Harroz said.
During the ceremony, four spotlight speakers shared testimonies of how OU and its research colleges changed their lives.
Maria Molina, OU health and analytical science senior, said she received a scholarship from OU which allowed her to attend college without financial worry, giving her the chance to pursue higher education in the U.S. like her parents had always dreamed of. Molina said while attending OU, she has been connected with undergraduate research opportunities that have helped her explore her passions and shape her career goals.
"I hope that one day I'll be able to give back to OU and help the next generation of students achieve their college dreams, just like generous donors did for me," Molina said.
Doris Benbrook, OU Presbyterian presidential professor, said the resources available at the university allowed her to develop OK-1, a drug that has the potential to treat cancer without causing toxic side effects.
The drug, Benbrook said, was developed entirely in Oklahoma and is now having its first human clinical trial at the OU Stephenson Cancer Center. Benbrook said the project was supported by millions of dollars from the National Cancer Institute, the Presbyterian Health Foundation and was seeded by the OU College of Medicine Alumni Association.
Kyle Harper, senior advisor to the president and provost emeritus, said attending OU changed his life and gave him a new perspective.
"It was here that I was taught the truths of a liberal education. That a true education isn't just about finding out how to get what you want in life,” Harper said. “It's finding out what's worthwhile in life."
Harper said alumni have an obligation to make OU a better place than they received it and said research universities are the guarantor of growth and prosperity.
Lastly, Eveline Cavanagh, an 11-year-old who lost part of her right arm in an accident as a toddler in Uganda before being adopted by a couple in Oklahoma, said she had always dreamed of playing the violin. Through the OU College of Allied Health, she was able to receive a 3D printed prosthesis, allowing her to hold a bow and play the music she loves.
Cavanagh performed for the audience, followed by a standing ovation.
All of these speakers demonstrate the power OU has to change lives, Harroz said.
"All progress relies on some combination of courage and vision. Some call it Sooner magic, but we know that deep down it's the people who see the vision and heed the call for a greater, healthier, more just society. Those willing to do what it takes, those willing to give," Harroz said.
This is the time, Harroz said, to come together to give and unite as one.
"What we're announcing tonight is the launching of the largest campaign in the history of the state for higher education," Harroz said.
Harroz said it is important to create a place of belonging and opportunity at the university, which is why he is invested in carrying out the strategic plan and establishing OU as a leading research university.
During the campaign's two-year "silent phase," Harroz announced, $600 million of the $2 billion goal has already been raised.
Robert Ross, an OU regent, said after the ceremony that they're laying the groundwork for the next generation of OU students.
"I think it's really important that we're focusing on the students, making sure anyone in Oklahoma that wants to come to OU can afford to come here,” Ross said. “That's what $500 million of the $2 billion campaign is all about. It's focusing on the students and focusing on getting them here and making it affordable.”
