OU-Norman campus to remain closed Wednesday, continue virtual instruction

The OU-Norman campus will remain closed Wednesday and continue online classes and remote work, according to an OU-Norman weather alert.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Cleveland County to last through Thursday at 6 a.m. A mix of sleet and freezing rain is possible in the county after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the alert, the weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity, so the university will continue online instruction.
Essential OU employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules and OU employees are encouraged to work remotely, according to the alert. Nonessential employees will receive administrative leave if remote work isn’t appropriate for the position.
Employees and students should prepare for the possibility of continued remote work and online classes Thursday. Plans for Thursday will be announced on Wednesday.
This story was edited by Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe.
