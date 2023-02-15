 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU Libraries, College of Architecture to receive donation to fund preservation projects

Arch

An arch underneath the Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture on July 15, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

A multimillion-dollar gift will be donated to OU Libraries and the College of Architecture in honor of an OU alumnus and architect.

Bob Faust, who died in 2020, studied architecture at Tulane University and transferred to OU to learn under Bruce Goff, a former OU architecture professor, according to an OU News press release.

Faust’s wife, Sherry, dedicated a gift to the university to support the American School Archive, a collection committed to preserving essential materials related to that architectural movement, according to the release.

“Sherry Faust’s remarkable commitment to celebrating and building on the legacy of the American School will allow OU to remain the preeminent authority on this important movement,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the release. “As OU continues to expand our capacity as a premier research institution, the Faust gift allows us to enhance that reputation in an area devoted to design, history and craft.”

Faust’s gift will support five projects intended to “protect and promote the legacy” of OU. These projects include maintaining the American School Archive and hiring a curator to oversee the collection. Additionally, it will fund a permanent exhibition of the archive in Gould Hall’s lobby, an annual fellowship supporting scholars, doctoral students and designers and a four-year professorship in architecture, interior design, urban design, landscape architecture, planning or construction science.

The Faust gift will aid the OU College of Architecture to further the legacy and impact of the American School Archive, according to the release. It will also benefit the digital American School Project collection and physical American School Archive, the result of the recent partnership between Gibbs College and OU Libraries.

“The American School Project at Gibbs College has been further validated by Sherry and Bob’s gift,” said Hans Butzer, dean of the OU College of Architecture. “Their generosity will secure a legacy of leading scholars from all corners of the globe mining the Faust Collection and American School Archives in support of continued research and programming. Generations of faculty and students will ensure the impact of the American School, and its students will shape everyday discourse and practice in the face of continued global challenges.”

This article was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Francisco Gutierrez and Teegan Smith copy edited this story.

Tags

senior news reporter

Taylor Jones is a journalism junior and senior news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2020 and has previously served as a news reporter. She is originally from Anna, Texas.
 

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments