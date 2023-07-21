OU implements new campus bookstore, increases book availability, affordability

OU announced Textbook Brokers as the new official online bookstore for the Norman campus effective for the fall 2023 semester, creating opportunities for more financial assistance, in an email to students Friday.
In the email, Senior Vice President and Provost André-Denis Wright wrote Textbook Brokers was selected because of their commitment to offering more low-cost course materials and expanding purchasing options.
Textbook Brokers will increase the availability of used books, rental and digital options. According to Wright, the partnership is expected to allow OU to double the current amount of annual book scholarships to $100,000.
The partnership is also set to increase financial support for course material affordability initiatives according to the email, and potentially invest in technology to lower or eliminate student costs on audience response systems, technology used in classrooms for student participation.
Wright wrote Textbook Brokers will provide funding to support student organizations, focusing on student veterans programs.
OU’s current bookstore partner is Akademos, and their agreement with the university will continue for summer courses. Akademos was announced as the official bookstore five years ago, a service Wright wrote OU appreciates.
Soonerbooks.com will still be accessible throughout the transition, allowing students to purchase fall 2023 books on the site. After the summer semester ends, the site will take students directly to the OU-branded Textbook Brokers site.
