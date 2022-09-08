OU Health Services to offer COVID-19, flu shots, 'bivalent' boosters in vaccine clinic

OU Health Services will host a two-day influenza vaccine clinic on Sept. 21 and Sept. 23, which will also include primary COVID-19 vaccines and the new COVID-19 combination, or "bivalent," booster shots.
Vaccines and flu shots will be offered in the OU Armory on Sept. 21, then in the Walker Tower Storm Shelter on Sept. 23.
The clinic is open to OU students, faculty and staff. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, according to the OU Health Services website.
The clinic will introduce the updated COVID-19 "bivalent" booster doses before they become available at the Goddard Health Center, according to a Goddard spokesperson.
Participants are required to bring their OU ID and insurance card to receive the flu vaccine. OU students who do not have health insurance, or whose health insurance does not cover the costs, will not incur any charges for the vaccine, according to the OU Health Services website.
Masks will be required at the clinic, according to the website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.