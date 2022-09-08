 Skip to main content
OU Health Services to offer COVID-19, flu shots, 'bivalent' boosters in vaccine clinic

Vaccine table

Chairs and tables set up for the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations before an OU vaccination clinic March 26.

 Trey Young/OU Daily

OU Health Services will host a two-day influenza vaccine clinic on Sept. 21 and Sept. 23, which will also include primary COVID-19 vaccines and the new COVID-19 combination, or "bivalent," booster shots.

Vaccines and flu shots will be offered in the OU Armory on Sept. 21, then in the Walker Tower Storm Shelter on Sept. 23.

The clinic is open to OU students, faculty and staff. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, according to the OU Health Services website.

The clinic will introduce the updated COVID-19 "bivalent" booster doses before they become available at the Goddard Health Center, according to a Goddard spokesperson.

Participants are required to bring their OU ID and insurance card to receive the flu vaccine. OU students who do not have health insurance, or whose health insurance does not cover the costs, will not incur any charges for the vaccine, according to the OU Health Services website.

Masks will be required at the clinic, according to the website.

