OU to provide on-campus access to updated COVID-19 booster shots

OU will receive the new Food and Drug Administration-approved booster doses for the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, authorizing the use of a single dose in some individuals.
To receive either updated booster, it must have been at least two months since an individual completed primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release.
Those 18 years and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, and individuals 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent vaccine single booster dose.
An OU spokesperson wrote that the Cleveland County Health Department expects shipments for the new COVID-19 booster shots to begin after Sept. 5. They also wrote the Goddard Health Center has placed a preorder and will update its webpage once vaccines are available on campus.
These updated boosters contain two components of SARS-CoV-2 virus. One is from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the other is found in both the BA.4 and BA.5 strands of the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant, according to an FDA release. The inclusion of the additional components will provide protection designed for the omicron variants.
