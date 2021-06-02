You are the owner of this article.
OU Health Physicians, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma reach agreement

OU Human Resources

The OU Human Resources logo. 

 Photo provided

OU Human Resources announced a 13-month agreement between OU Health Physicians and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma on Tuesday, along with plans to work on a long-term contract over the next year. 

OU Health Physicians and BCBS entered a 120-day transition period from March 1 to June 28 after both entities failed to reach “a contractual agreement” in February. University employees had access to care and in-network benefits from OU Health Physicians during that period. 

OU Human Resources said in a university email the 13-month agreement with BCBS will serve members and patients with in-network access to OU Health Physicians. 

According to the email, OU will work on an extended contract with BCBSOK that “reflects the quality and value of OU Health as a newly integrated clinic and hospital system and its services to BCBSOK members.” However, the negotiations will not interrupt the coverage from BCBSOK for patients requiring services from OU Health Physicians.

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism and nonprofit organizational studies and works as summer news managing editor and fall assistant news editor.

