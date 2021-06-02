OU Health Physicians, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma reach agreement

OU Human Resources announced a 13-month agreement between OU Health Physicians and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma on Tuesday, along with plans to work on a long-term contract over the next year.
OU Health Physicians and BCBS entered a 120-day transition period from March 1 to June 28 after both entities failed to reach “a contractual agreement” in February. University employees had access to care and in-network benefits from OU Health Physicians during that period.
OU Human Resources said in a university email the 13-month agreement with BCBS will serve members and patients with in-network access to OU Health Physicians.
According to the email, OU will work on an extended contract with BCBSOK that “reflects the quality and value of OU Health as a newly integrated clinic and hospital system and its services to BCBSOK members.” However, the negotiations will not interrupt the coverage from BCBSOK for patients requiring services from OU Health Physicians.
