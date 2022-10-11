OU Faculty Senate votes to revise pre-finals week policy, standardize 4.0, Distinction Awards criteria

The OU Faculty Senate voted to redraft the pre-finals week policy and standardize the 4.0 and Distinction Award criteria during its Monday meeting.
The revised pre-finals week policy will read that no assignments or projects may be due the last two business days of pre-finals week. It also reads that assignments that are worth less than 10 percent of the student’s grade may be due the first three days of that week.
Mark Morvant, OU vice provost for instruction and student success, explained that for courses that are final paper oriented, the paper must be due the Wednesday before finals week or during the class's final exam period.
The policy passed 40-4.
The senate also reviewed and voted to standardize the 4.0 and Distinction Award Criteria.
“Students are confused by the different guidelines for 4.0 and Distinction Awards,” the proposal reads.
The proposed criteria for the 4.0 medallion is that the undergraduate student must have earned an A in all college courses, have taken a minimum of 60 hours at OU and have no disciplinary Academic Integrity actions.
The policy passed 40-1.
