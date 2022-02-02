 Skip to main content
OU Facilities Management expects internet connectivity, power will not be affected by inclement weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow on the South Oval

Snow on the South Oval on Jan. 1, 2021.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

An OU Facilities Management spokesperson wrote that incoming inclement weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity or power in an email to The Daily Wednesday.

OU Facilities Management will begin 24-hour operations when the storm arrives and has snow clearing vehicles for streets and sidewalks “readily available,” the spokesperson wrote. Maintenance personnel will also be available to respond to service requests.

The spokesperson also confirmed a power outage at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the Couch Residence Hall, Kraettli Apartments, Cross Village, Sells Swim Complex, Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center, Softball Complex, Jimmie Austin Golf Course and OU Foundation. They wrote that it was caused by a part failure within the campus distribution system. OU Facilities Management responded, and the system resumed normal operations by 6 a.m.

The OU Norman campus is closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and classes will be held virtually. OU Campus Safety tweeted that, as of 1:50 p.m., sleet started on campus and roads will get worse through the afternoon as heavier sleet arrives.

Cleveland County will remain under a winter storm warning through Thursday evening, and plans for Friday classes will be announced Thursday on OU’s website.

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

