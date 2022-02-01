 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU closes Norman campus, moves virtual Wednesday, Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow on the South Oval

Snow on the South Oval on Jan. 1.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

The OU Norman campus will close on Wednesday and Thursday after Cleveland County issued a winter storm warning Tuesday afternoon, according to an OU alert/email.

Weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity and power, so all classes will move to remote online instruction, according to OU's website. Employees that can work remotely should, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules.

Employees should check with their supervisor if they are unsure of their work schedule, according to the website. Nonessential employees who cannot work remotely will receive administrative leave.

The transition to virtual learning follows Norman Public Schools' closure announcement Tuesday afternoon that it will treat Wednesday like a “traditional snow day,” with no instruction or school activities. 

Businesses and schools are advised to prepare for frozen pipes, anticipate staffing shortages and arrangements and review alternate heating and power considerations, according to a city of Norman release Monday. 

OU Parking Services wrote in a Monday morning tweet that the top levels of campus parking garages will be closed Wednesday morning in preparation for the impending winter weather. 

OU Housing and Food announced adjusted dining hours for campus restaurants Tuesday afternoon. Couch Restaurants, residential college dining halls and Wagner Dining Hall will retain normal hours. Acre Provisions and Credo Kitchen in Cross will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Feb. 2-3, and The Hive will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Xcetera will be open 7 a.m. to midnight, and Union Market will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All other on-campus restaurants will be closed, according to the website, and SafeWalk will not be available from Feb. 2-3. The OU Food Pantry will be closed Wednesday, according to tweet from the food pantry account.

The Norman National Weather Service wrote in a tweet to expect wintry precipitation throughout Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon with deteriorating road conditions.

Gov. Kevin Stitt also declared a state of emergency as the storm approaches.

Plans for Friday will be announced Thursday, according to OU's website. 

Tags

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments