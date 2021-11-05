You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU extends COVID-19 vaccination requirement deadline for employees to January

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU flag (copy)

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU Human Resources announced the extension of the university’s deadline for required COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4, 2022. 

In a Thursday email following OU President Joseph Harroz’s Oct. 29 announcement and President Joseph Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order, OU Human Resources wrote all OU employees must be fully vaccinated with a World Health Organization approved COVID-19 vaccine

Personnel considered university employees include all faculty, staff, undergraduate and graduate student employees, according to the email, alongside scholars, research scholars and associate research scholars. The executive order applies equally to full-time, part-time, temporary and PEAK employees.

This vaccine requirement doesn’t include the booster shot or extend to students who aren’t employees. The OU American Association of University Professors, however, wrote in a press release Monday that it hopes Harroz will consider widening the reach of the requirement to all community members, as well as a university-wide mask mandate.

OU Human Resources wrote that it strongly encourages unvaccinated employees to get vaccinated as soon as possible because some vaccination procedures take weeks.

Medical or religious accommodations are and remain confidential, but employees must send in a formal request. The processes to provide a request for an accommodation or proof of vaccination are still being finalized, but more information will be provided next week by OU Human Resources.

Tags

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments