You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU AAUP praises university adherence to federal COVID-19 employee vaccine mandate, calls for campus-wide mandate

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU flag (copy)

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU American Association of University Professors wrote in a press release Monday that it “gladly accepts” OU’s adherence to the nationwide employee vaccine mandate but continues to urge for an all-encompassing policy.

On Oct. 29, OU President Joseph Harroz issued a public statement, writing that all employees — student or paid staff and faculty, part-time or full-time — must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 with a World Health Organization-approved vaccine in accordance with President Biden’s executive order from September.

The OU-AAUP had released its own statement a day earlier urging the OU administration to recognize Biden’s executive order and apply it to the pre-existing university COVID-19 policies.

Harroz’s letter and subsequent mandate was an “important and common sense public health protection measure” for the community, the OU-AAUP wrote, but shouldn’t be the final action taken.

The organization called for the administration to extend the new policy to all students in order to make OU a CDC-defined fully-vaccinated campus as well as a university-wide mask mandate in all indoor campus spaces. Implementing both of these, the OU-AAUP wrote, will be the only way OU will “safely return to full capacity in-person learning.”

If OU extends its current vaccination policy to the general student body, it would follow other universities whose vaccine requirements cover all members of their communities, such as the University of California system, New York University and Louisiana State University.

Tags

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments