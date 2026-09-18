OU Daily celebrates 110th birthday, reflects on past while looking to future

110 years. As we reflect on the 110th birthday of our organization, it is hard to fully comprehend the hours of work and thousands of bylines spanning generations of students at the OU Daily. Everyone has left an impact, small or large, on what the OU Daily is now.
The Daily has contributed to the historical record, broken some of the biggest stories at the University of Oklahoma and in Norman, covered consequential moments in the state and documented championships and Heisman Trophy winners.
A lot has changed in 11 decades, but some things have stayed the same. Take this, from our first edition in 1916, “With the coming of the new daily, however, … you will have a complete account of the football game within a few minutes after the final whistle is blown.” The same will be true tomorrow as our team covers the Sooners’ third game of the season against the New Mexico Lobos.
As we celebrate a monumental birthday in our newsroom, we recognize that the identity of this organization has never changed. It has been unwavering through generations of staffers, leaders and advisers, changes in university administrations and broader societal transformations.
The identity of the OU Daily has stood the test of time because its leaders always recognize their obligation: To be good stewards of OU’s campus and Norman, to continually earn community trust, and to maintain the integrity and standards the Daily has been built upon.
At our best, throughout it all, we’re both timeless and modern.
Timeless in the steadfast adherence to core values that have guided us for 110 years. Modern in the constantly evoluting coverage of this ever-changing community, while adapting to the shifting realities of media consumption and credibility.
In response to the rapidly advancing digital world, we’ve made strategic adaptations to how you meet our journalism.
In the last couple years, we’ve increased our digital presence by establishing strong foundations on social media. We ended 2025 with over 64 million views on our video coverage across various platforms, and so far in 2026 we have brought in over 26 million views. We’ve also improved our website, where more than 90% of those viewing our work visit via mobile device. Despite our increased focus on digital coverage, we’re conscious of the role print still plays in our community. On average we publish 6-8 themed editions every year, with just under 50 total drop sites across Norman and OU’s campus recording a 96% pickup rate.
Meanwhile, our operation is preparing staffers for the media industry by instilling the skills needed to be the next generation of resilient journalists and broader media professionals.
Whether you’re new to us or have engaged in our coverage for a while, we thank you. Readers like you are why we do the work. We would not be here without your support.
Even though so much has changed, the OU Daily carries on the same mission as when it was established as the Oklahoma Daily on Sept. 18, 1916. It is credit to the staffers, leaders and above all, the community members we serve who have kept this great continuum steadfast for 110 years.
Here’s to 110 more.
This story was copy edited by Sophie Hemker and Kennedy Johnson.