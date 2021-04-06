OU College of Earth and Energy to moderate 'Solve Climate by 2030: Oklahoma Climate Dialog' panel discussion

The OU College of Earth and Energy will moderate an online discussion on climate change and clean energy solutions at 4 p.m. April 7 in a national campaign to connect listeners with local experts.
The "Solve Climate by 2030: Oklahoma Climate Dialog" event, organized by the enter for Environmental Policy at Bard College, will host four guest speakers: renewable energy attorney Lindsey Pever, Utopia Plastix founder Sharina Perry, Spiers New Technologies founder and president Dirk Spiers, and Rock Whisperer LLC founder and owner Edith Wilson.
According to the event’s webpage, the webinar will discuss the effects of climate change and what it means to be conscious about the environment as a consumer. OU will join other universities and organizations from around the country to facilitate a dialogue about the environment and challenges of environmental conservation.
“The world’s top climate scientists have told us we have a ten-year window to make rapid reductions in the carbon pollution causing global warming,” the event’s webpage read. “Fortunately, clean energy solutions have gotten less expensive, and in many markets, these solutions now cost less than fossil fuel alternatives. … Focusing state, local and individual action around climate solutions could open the road to 'solve climate' over the next decade.'"
A Q&A session will be held from 4:55 to 5:25 p.m., followed by an optional breakout room session with panelists from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Viewers are encouraged to reach out to environmentalstudies@ou.edu with any questions or concerns about the event they might have before the webinar.
