OU Board of Regents to consider increased housing rates, aerospace, defense funding, Jacboson Hall renovations

The OU Board of Regents will consider increased housing and food rates for 2022-2023, funding for the Oklahoma Aerospace and Defense Innovations Institute, renovations to Jacobson Hall, the creation of a search committee and will award two posthumous degrees during its public meeting at 10:30 a.m., May 13 in the Scholars Room of the Oklahoma Memorial Union
The agenda detailed an increase in the 2022-2023 housing and food standard meal plan from $2,466 per semester to $2,610. The item also included increased housing rates, as rooms and suites in Walker and Couch residence halls would be raised by over a hundred dollars and super suite doubles would increase by $213 per semester.
Housing rates for two bed, two bath single rooms in Headington Hall would increase by $372 per semester, and rates for four bed, two bath apartments in Cross Village would increase from $4,800 per semester to $5,280. Traditions Square East and West would see increases of almost a hundred dollars per semester for each apartment style.
The proposal provided a list of all Big-12 schools’ rates for double occupancy rooms and standard meal plan rates, noting that OU would be less expensive than five other schools.
The regents will hear new proposals for changes to the master plan for capital improvement projects, including budgeting $20,000,000 to the Oklahoma Aerospace and Defense Innovations Institute and $15,000,000 to renovate Jacobson Hall, where the university’s visitor center is located. The plan also included a potential $21,000,000 allocation to the Native Nations Center and plans to fund the renovations of the Physical Science Center and Buchanan Hall.
Vice President and General Counsel to the Presidents and Board of Regents Anil V. Gollahalli will leave the university on account of a new job opportunity, according to the agenda, which includes a resolution honoring his years of service. The regents will vote on a search committee to replace him, which the interim committee outlined in the agenda would be chaired by Vice President for Executive Affairs Sean Burrage, if approved.
The board will also review OU President Joseph Harroz’s compensation and contract of employment to make adjustments during the meeting. Harroz’s contract is currently set at $500,000 annually, and the agenda did not specify what changes would be made. Similarly, in Sept. 2021, the regents reviewed Harroz’s compensation and contract of employment to make adjustments, and the meeting agenda did not specify what changes would be made.
The regents will also consider awarding sociology senior Jesús Ibáñez and public relations senior Jenna Lee Cox posthumous degrees. Ibañez died unexpectadly in March of this year and will be considered for a bachelor of arts in sociology degree. Cox died in April of this year and will be considered for a bachelor of arts degree.
The regents will also meet at 2:30 p.m. on May 12, in the Associates Room of the Oklahoma Memorial Union for its executive session, which will continue into May 13 at 8 a.m. Follow the Daily’s live coverage on Twitter @OUDaily
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.