OU Board of Regents appoints Natalie Shirley as its new chair

Natalie Shirley at the OU Board of Regents meeting in Gould Hall Oct. 23.

OU’s Board of Regents nominated Natalie Shirley as its new chair Tuesday, succeeding former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating. 

Shirley was appointed to the board by former Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin in 2018, and that same year, was selected as the first female president and CEO of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. 

Shirley also served as president of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City from 2011 to 2017 and was the first woman to serve as president in the OSU system. During that time, Shirley was also the Oklahoma Secretary of Education and Workforce Development and helped Fallin implement the Oklahoma Works program, which was designed to increase educational attainment for Oklahomans and produce a more educated workforce. 

Keating was nominated to the board for a seven-year term by Fallin in 2017, succeeding A. Max Weitzenhoffer, and was appointed as chair in March 2022. 

The board also elected Eric Stevenson as vice chair for one year. Stevenson has served on the board since 2019. Tim Rhodes was reelected as executive secretary. 

Stevenson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from OU and serves on the Price College of Business Finance Department Advisory Board, according to his LinkedIn profile. He currently serves as president of Nationwide’s Retirement Solutions. 

This story was edited by Alexia Aston. Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.

