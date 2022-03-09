OU Board of Regents appoints Frank Keating as chairman, confer Chris Purcell's title as executive secretary

The OU Board of Regents nominated Frank Keating as its new chairman Wednesday afternoon, succeeding Michael Cawley.
Keating, a former Oklahoma governor, was appointed to the regents by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2017, succeeding A. Max Weitzenhoffer. He was the former president and CEO of the American Council of Life Insurers and served as an FBI agent, U.S. attorney, state prosecutor and Oklahoma House and Senate member, according to his regents bio page.
Cawley’s term, which began May 27, 2021, was honored by Keating, who said, as the university faced widespread disruption caused by COVID-19, Cawley’s guidance and support as chairman of the board crafted a “proactive response” that ensured the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
“The regents, covering the University of Oklahoma, Cameron and Rogers State University, hereby express profound appreciation for Michael Cawley for his steadfast leadership, vision and contribution to the respective universities and the state of Oklahoma, and we look forward to his continuing interest in support of the universities,” Keating said.
Cawley said he’s learned that his job on the regents is “really serious and important,” and it’s been an honor serving as chair.
“It’s been big-time fun for me and an honor because of working with really bright, considerate, energetic and serious-minded people at the University of Oklahoma.
The board also elected Natalie Shirley as its vice chair and Liz Roberts as its vice president for university governance and executive secretary. Roberts will replace Chris Purcell, who retired after about 30 years in the role and participated in positions across campus, including her service as the interim vice president for OU’s Division of Student Affairs.
Purcell has been an incredible ambassador for the university in almost every respect, Cawley said. He said he doesn’t know of anybody who hasn’t walked away from a conversation with Purcell with a good feeling because of the relationships she’s had with the OU community.
Purcell, who has served 35 regents, has provided the university with “invaluable” wisdom, passion and devotion and “will not be forgotten,” Cawley said.
Purcell said she never dreamed she would be in this role. She recognized Cameron and Rogers State University, saying both institutions are a “vital part of my family,” and she has enjoyed getting to know them.
Although Purcell plans to continue teaching in OU’s Higher Education Administration and Human Relations programs, now that she’s leaving the regents, she joked that she wants to set up a table on the North Oval to greet OU students and employees.
“I always enjoy OU, and I enjoy walking on the campus and seeing people that are looking around and am willing to share my enthusiasm,” Purcell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.