OSBI concludes Norman City Council Open Meeting Act investigation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has concluded its investigation of the Norman City Council’s violation of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, according to a Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason requested the investigation in December 2020 after Carter County Associate District Judge Thomas Baldwin ruled the council willfully violated the act. The violation occurred at a June 2020 meeting, where the council amended the city budget to remove $865,000 from a proposed increase to the Norman Police Department budget.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court recently upheld Baldwin’s ruling after city leadership appealed the decision.
The OSBI will send its findings to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office for “a determination of prosecution,” according to the release. Violations of the act are punishable by a $500 fine, up to one year in prison, or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.