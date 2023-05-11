ONE Norman task force hears results of Norman's quality of life survey

ONE Norman held its third task force meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the results of the Norman Economic Development Coalition quality of life survey.
Quint Studer, founder of Studer Group, presented a slideshow to the committee that outlined his career findings on what makes communities successful before revealing survey results.
According to Studer, banks, media, health care and business are the driving forces of communities.
“The most effective way to build your economy is to support the small businesses and other businesses that are in your community and help them grow,” Studer said.
Studer’s presentation outlined four key initiatives Norman needs to become a more attractive city: retain local companies that receive revenue from outside Norman, help grow new startups, have a vibrant downtown and maximize OU’s campus.
“Young people will bypass portability for a good time and an opportunity,” Studer said. “80 percent of people will make a decision based on their heart. Your burning platform is to keep your kids home.”
The quality of life survey, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, found that 55 percent of recent college graduates looking for jobs have a negative opinion of Norman but 68 percent of those surveyed have a positive view of OU.
Additionally, 52 percent of Normanites believe the city is moving in the right direction, 30 percent believe it is headed in the wrong direction and 18 percent are unsure.
In local politics, 47 percent of Normanites have a positive view of Mayor Larry Heikkila and 38 percent believe the Norman City Council is doing a good job.
“Elected officials are low, and that's pretty common everywhere. It's just the nature of the beast,” Studer said. “It shows what a rough job it is, and what's happening.”
Regarding the Norman Public Schools Board of Education, 46 percent of those surveyed have a negative opinion of it, but 58 percent have a positive view of public education in Norman.
Of the most important issues facing Norman:
16 percent said traffic.
14 percent said homelessness.
6 percent said drugs.
5 percent said taxes.
4 percent said growth.
55 percent said other.
Among those surveyed:
46 percent have concerns about public safety and crime.
70 percent have a positive opinion of availability in health care.
60 percent have a negative view of a shared economic vision.
Studer said 78 percent of those surveyed believed the quality of life in Norman is good, which is the highest the survey conductors have ever found.
Those that believed Norman's quality of life is good make up:
68 percent of retirees.
79 percent of families with children.
62 percent of racial and ethnic minorities.
57 percent of immigrants.
However, 44 percent believe the quality of life will deteriorate over time.
Of those surveyed, 77 percent have a negative opinion on availability of affordable housing and 48 percent are concerned about job security.
When addressing the most important priorities regarding affordable housing:
37 percent said workforce housing.
37 percent said chronic homelessness.
22 percent said working poor.
4 percent were unsure.
The survey found that 78 percent of those living below the poverty line have a negative opinion of Norman.
“There's going to be winners and losers in Oklahoma. It's going to come down to who creates a good, better place for all people,” Studer said. “Tourists come to where there's a place. You want these people to come here from another community, even though they might not want to live here.”
In Norman, 32 percent of entrepreneurs surveyed said they have a negative opinion of Norman as a place of business. However, 63 percent of those surveyed believe in the ONE Norman economic plan.
“I travel a lot of communities, you are real close to being a great community. You're a good community, and that's a challenge. Sometimes it's easy to be complacent. But go up to your children, go up to your community, go into your own values to be great,” Studer said.
The quality of life survey results will be posted to the ONE Norman website on Friday. The next task force meeting will be held on May 17 where committee members will discuss the recent findings presented by Studer.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
