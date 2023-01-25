Oklahoma Memorial Union offices relocate to improve accessibility

A number of offices in the Oklahoma Memorial Union recently relocated, including Student Life and Student Legal Services.
The offices are being moved and renovated in order to "meet the various areas’ service and program needs, accommodate increased capacities and traffic flow for staff and students, improve convenience and wayfinding, and utilize renovation funding on long-term spaces," an OU spokesperson wrote in an email to OU Daily.
Parent and Family Programs, located in Alumni Office room 222; Student Legal Services, located in Alumni Office room 426A; and Student Life, which have completed construction, were temporarily relocated to the Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center.
"The Union is the hub and living room of the Norman campus, and Student Affairs strives to pack it full of services, programs, and community engagement locations to make it a one-stop shop to see friends and advisers, eat and study, as well as meet and program," the spokesperson wrote.
Several other offices are under construction and are expected to be complete in January. The Henderson Scholars Program will be located in Student Life Hall rooms 351, 353 and 355. The Gender + Equality Center will move to Student Life Suite room 370. Student Affairs Marketing and Communications will be in the Student Life Hall room 363 and Student Affairs suite 273 and the Oklahoma Memorial Union Business Office and Campus Scheduling will be temporarily located in Student Life Hall rooms 361, 359 and 357.
The Career Center, located in Oklahoma Memorial Union suite 323, is expected to complete construction in February.
"The goal is to bring more programs and services to the Union … and ultimately provide students with more opportunities to engage, connect, and thrive," the spokesperson wrote.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Ansley Chambers and Francisco Gutierrez copy edited this story.
