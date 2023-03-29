Oklahoma legislators honor 2022 OU softball, women's gymnastics teams during OU Day at Capitol

OU softball redshirt senior shortstop Grace Lyons, OU softball head coach Patty Gasso and OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. stand on the Oklahoma senate floor during the OU Day at the Capitol on March 29.
Gasso and shortstop and team captain Grace Lyons received a standing ovation from the Senate floor.
“We would not be where we are without the unbelievable support we have from our president or athletic director,” Gasso said before the Senate. “ … It is an honor to represent the university. It is an honor to represent this state.”
OU Day at the Capitol hosted events for OU administration, alumni and students to meet with Oklahoma lawmakers to discuss the future of the university and its impact on the state.
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., football coach Brent Venables, athletics director Joe Castiglione and Regents Rick Nagel and Bob Ross joined the OU Pride and cheerleaders in welcoming legislators and students to the capitol with a performance and a breakfast.
Harroz thanked the Senate and House for their support and continuous investments in OU’s goals, such as readying the workforce and improving health care in the state. As he introduced Thomas, Gasso and Lyons, Harroz said he is grateful to work with and know members of the OU community who impact it like they do.
OU gymnastics alumni Karrie Thomas, OU softball redshirt senior shortstop Grace Lyons, OU board of regents member Rick Nagel, Ashley Harroz, OU softball head coach Patty Gasso, OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. and OU head football coach Brent Venables pose for a photo during the OU Day at the Capitol on March 29.
OU softball redshirt senior shortstop Grace Lyons, OU softball head coach Patty Gasso and OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. stand on the Oklahoma senate floor during the OU Day at the Capitol on March 29.
“Hopefully, we're serving in a way that makes you proud of those investments,” Harroz said. “We look at workforce. We look at preparation of our citizens, the leaders of tomorrow. We're looking at health care. We know we have an obligation … This is my absolute honor. There are some things I get to do that are meaningful in this role. And one of those is to get to know individuals that are champions.”
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe.
Karoline Leonard is a journalism junior and asst. news managing editor at the OU Daily. She previously served as summer news managing editor and news reporter. She is originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students,
faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?
Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what
journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The
OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and
tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.