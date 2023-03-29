 Skip to main content
Oklahoma legislators honor 2022 OU softball, women's gymnastics teams during OU Day at Capitol

Grace Lyons, Patty Gasso and Joseph Harroz Jr.

OU softball redshirt senior shortstop Grace Lyons, OU softball head coach Patty Gasso and OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. stand on the Oklahoma senate floor during the OU Day at the Capitol on March 29.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma legislators honored the 2022 OU softball and women’s gymnastics teams Wednesday as the state Capitol celebrated OU Day. 

The Oklahoma Senate and House passed a resolution congratulating OU’s women’s gymnastics team for winning its fifth national title in April 2022. 

Karrie Thomas accepted the resolution on behalf of the team and OU coach K.J. Kindler who was gearing up for the Norman Regional starting Wednesday night. 

“My life has truly changed forever,” Thomas said to the Senate. “We had a great opportunity to represent the university, OU, in general, and its such an honor to stand in front of you.” 

The Senate and House also passed a resolution honoring OU’s 2022 softball champions and coach Patty Gasso for a “historic” season. 

Gasso and shortstop and team captain Grace Lyons received a standing ovation from the Senate floor. 

“We would not be where we are without the unbelievable support we have from our president or athletic director,” Gasso said before the Senate. “ … It is an honor to represent the university. It is an honor to represent this state.” 

OU Day at the Capitol hosted events for OU administration, alumni and students to meet with Oklahoma lawmakers to discuss the future of the university and its impact on the state. 

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., football coach Brent Venables, athletics director Joe Castiglione and Regents Rick Nagel and Bob Ross joined the OU Pride and cheerleaders in welcoming legislators and students to the capitol with a performance and a breakfast. 

Harroz thanked the Senate and House for their support and continuous investments in OU’s goals, such as readying the workforce and improving health care in the state. As he introduced Thomas, Gasso and Lyons, Harroz said he is grateful to work with and know members of the OU community who impact it like they do. 

Attendees
The Pride of Oklahoma
Attendees
OU Cheer
Brent Venables and Blake Stephens

“Hopefully, we're serving in a way that makes you proud of those investments,” Harroz said. “We look at workforce. We look at preparation of our citizens, the leaders of tomorrow. We're looking at health care. We know we have an obligation … This is my absolute honor. There are some things I get to do that are meaningful in this role. And one of those is to get to know individuals that are champions.” 

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe.

