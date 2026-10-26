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Oklahoma elections: Meet the attorney general candidates

  • 1 min to read
Oklahoma State Capitol

The Oklahoma state capitol on June 7, 2026.

 Shayfer Cannon/OU Daily

Nick Coffey

Nick Coffey, a Democrat, serves as a federal prosecutor, handling complex cases. He plans to focus on rooting out corruption, cracking down on illegal firearms, and being a watch dog for Oklahomans' tax dollars.

Jon Echols

A Republican and former state lawmaker, Jon Echols is a small business owner and attorney. If elected, he'll support law enforcement, stand up to "woke policies like DEI" and maintain a strong relationship with Oklahoma's tribal nations.

Oklahoma Voice is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a nation 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and donations focused on delivering state government news. The Voice maintains full editorial independence. For more stories by Oklahoma Voice go to oklahomavoice.com.

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