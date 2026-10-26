Oklahoma elections: Meet the attorney general candidates

Nick Coffey
Nick Coffey, a Democrat, serves as a federal prosecutor, handling complex cases. He plans to focus on rooting out corruption, cracking down on illegal firearms, and being a watch dog for Oklahomans' tax dollars.
Jon Echols
A Republican and former state lawmaker, Jon Echols is a small business owner and attorney. If elected, he'll support law enforcement, stand up to "woke policies like DEI" and maintain a strong relationship with Oklahoma's tribal nations.
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