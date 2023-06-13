Norman voters approve water rate increase, anticipate water infrastructure projects

Norman residents voted to pass a water rate increase for the city Tuesday.
Of the votes cast, 4,678 (56.32%) were in favor of the bill and 3,627 (43.68%) of the votes were against the proposed increase with all 60 precincts reporting, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
The passage of this increase will not affect Norman residents who rely on private wells for their water but will allow for repairs and improvements to the city’s water lines.
Chris Mattingly, city utilities director, wrote he is excited to begin water infrastructure projects.
“We have a clear plan of how to make it better but we need this funding and a little patience to begin tackling these water line replacements and addressing a disinfection system for our groundwater,” Mattingly wrote. “We have a plan in place to begin the inventory of lead lines in town and plan to meet the October 2024 deadline upon us.”
The water rate vote will increase the total base fee from $7.50 to $12.40, $10.90 for base plus $1.50 capital improvement charge.
