 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Norman voters approve water rate increase, anticipate water infrastructure projects

Norman City Council chamber

Norman City Council chamber during the Norman City Council meeting on Feb. 28.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Norman residents voted to pass a water rate increase for the city Tuesday. 

Of the votes cast, 4,678 (56.32%) were in favor of the bill and 3,627 (43.68%) of the votes were against the proposed increase with all 60 precincts reporting, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

The passage of this increase will not affect Norman residents who rely on private wells for their water but will allow for repairs and improvements to the city’s water lines.

Chris Mattingly, city utilities director, wrote he is excited to begin water infrastructure projects.

“We have a clear plan of how to make it better but we need this funding and a little patience to begin tackling these water line replacements and addressing a disinfection system for our groundwater,” Mattingly wrote. “We have a plan in place to begin the inventory of lead lines in town and plan to meet the October 2024 deadline upon us.”

The water rate vote will increase the total base fee from $7.50 to $12.40, $10.90 for base plus $1.50 capital improvement charge. 

This story was edited by Peggy Dodd. Nikkie Aisha and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.

Tags

news reporter

Teegan Smith is a journalism and Spanish freshman and news reporter and copy editor at the Daily. He started at the Daily in the fall of 2022. He is originally from Lindsay, Oklahoma.

Support independent local journalism

We hope you will consider helping fund our endeavors if you appreciate our local journalism.

Around the world, communities are grappling with what quality local journalism is worth and how to perpetuate the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. For those invested in matters in and affecting OU and Norman, Student Media uniquely has:

• The largest newsgathering staff in Oklahoma’s third-largest city.

• A professional staff with nearly 75 years of media experience advising a student staff largely part of one of the nation’s most acclaimed journalism colleges.

• A legacy of accomplishment as one of college media’s most honored organizations.

• And a mission to evolve in ways that keep our work constantly relevant.

OU Daily serves our community with accessible-to-all daily journalism online and quality print publications throughout the year while launching the careers of tomorrow’s media professionals. If you’re able and so inclined, whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.