Norman Public Schools proposes near $354M bond for district upgrades

nps meeting 09/13

A Norman community member expresses concerns regarding Oklahoma House Bill 1775 on Sept. 13. 

 Taylor Jones/OU Daily

Norman Public Schools authorized a bond election for Feb. 14 that will feature a near $354 million bond issue. 

The bond includes funding for a stadium expansion and new performing arts auditorium at Norman North High School. It also includes an aviation academy and improvements to NPS schools, according to meeting documents

Part of the funding would be dedicated to increased security for schools. This includes continued investment in perimeter security, lighting, locks, emergency access and other security upgrades.

The stadium expansion funding totals approximately $24 million and includes stadium upgrades, track and turf improvements and additional lighting. The cost of the performing arts auditorium is over $18.4 million.

Between property and construction costs, the new aviation academy would total over $32.7 million and be located at the Max Westheimer Airport.

The Norman Transcript reported that the bond would also provide approximately $90 million in improvements to 17 NPS elementary schools and four middle schools. These improvements include roof repairs, classroom additions and parking lot improvements.

The district is also planning to spend approximately $80 million on new technology equipment, related software subscriptions and textbooks, according to The Norman Transcript.

According to Nick Migliorino, NPS superintendent, these additions and improvements would make the district “impressive” and provide an opportunity to enter a competitive environment. This is in light of a bond package passed in Oklahoma City which was the district's largest on record at $995 million.

The board approved sending the issue to a public vote on Feb. 14

news reporter

Caleb Wortz is a journalism senior and a news reporter at the Daily. He started at the Daily in the spring of 2022. He is originally from Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

