Norman City Council swears in Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash, calls special election

Norman City Council met to swear in Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash, called a special election for the Oklahoma Natural Gas franchise agreement and modified the structure of the Art in Public Places Act in its meeting Tuesday.
8:32 p.m.
Council is adjourned after hearing several miscellaneous comments from the public.
8:00 p.m.
Erinn Gavaghan, Norman Arts Council executive director, detailed a few projects for art in Norman during her presentation.
The Norman Arts Council requested that the City make modifications to the ordinance. The Public Arts Board will now operate as a subcommittee of the Norman Arts Council Board of Directors to improve efficiency and oversight, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance said Art in Public Places funds are better addressed through a contract with the Norman Arts Council than legislative ordinance.
Gavaghan said this change is best for the arts in Norman and it will not led to any loss in funding.
Council approved these changes unanimously.
7:49 p.m.
A representative from the Oklahoma Natural Gas Company presented before council the logistics regarding a 25 year franchise agreement in Norman that would allow the company to install and maintain distribution systems within the city.
Council will send the agreement to voters on Sept.12 for special election.
Grant asked the representative what the company's plans are for investing in combating climate change in Norman. The representative said that the company's plans for dealing with emissions lies heavily in replacing aging infrastructure.
7:29 p.m.
Heather Poole, assistant city attorney, spoke before council about expanding the number of the Norman Convention and Visitors Bureau board members from 15 to 19. Poole said the necessity is to allow sporting interests of Norman to have a seat on the board.
This expansion for the sports seats would not take away from members representing the arts in Norman.
Council approved the ordinance unanimously.
7:12 p.m.
Council heard a new commercial development project, including a new restaurant, at 3360 South Classen Blvd. Holman was concerned about traffic affecting residents in the South Lake Neighborhood.
This was previously approved in a council meeting in November 2007, but the plat expired before development could take place. The Planning Commission, at its June 8 meeting recommended approval of the development, named Domerica Addition.
Council approves the project unanimously.
6:45 p.m.
Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman welcomed back Nash to council. Nash previously served on council from 2020-2021 and defeated former Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello in April.
During his announcement time, Nash thanked Ward 5 voters for his election.
“I look forward to the next couple of years, I know it can’t be as disaster laden as 2021,” Nash said. “Thank you and I look forward to working with all of you.”
Ward 4 Councilmember Helen Grant welcomed Nash back to council as well as announced that July 12 the One Norman townhall meeting, which will commence at 6 p.m. at the Nancy O’Brian Center.
Ward 3 Councilmember Bree Montoya also welcomed Nash to council. Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler rounded out the announcements with Peacock and Ball absent.
Schueler honored the Norman employees who were recognized at the start of the meeting and welcomed Nash back to council.
6:39 p.m.
Mayor Larry Heikkila proclaims the month of July as “Water Worth It” month.
Sarah Bohdi, member of the environmental control advisory board, is recognized by Heikkila to accept the proclamation
6:33 p.m.
Council honors and recognizes three Norman employees who have received recognition from outside organizations.
6:31 p.m.
The meeting is called to order as Judge Thad Balkman swears Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash into council.