Norman City Council calls special election, approves expansion of OU SafeRide to transit system

The Norman City Council sent notice of a special election on Oct. 10 regarding bridge maintenance to voters and approved contracts between the city and OU’s SafeRide program and the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company to move power lines underground during its meeting Tuesday.
9:38 p.m.
Council is adjourned after nearly an hour of miscellaneous comments regarding crime and homelessness in Norman.
8:50 p.m.
Council approved the calling and holding of a special election to take place on Oct. 10 regarding the funds of a bridge maintenance program, as well as declaring the state of Norman’s bridges as an emergency. The funds are not to exceed $50 million. Voters will be asked to approve the request of funding the program via an annual tax to pay off interest.
Council passes a resolution giving the Cleveland County Election Board notice of the Oct. 10 special election.
8:16 p.m.
Shawn O’Leary, director of public works, outlines a plan for the bridge maintenance bond program. Council will vote on sending notification of the election to Norman voters on the $50 million plan. Voter registration deadline is Sep. 15 for the Oct. 10 election.
Norman has had four bridge failures since 2016. According to O’Leary, 20 out of 80 total bridges are in need of replacement or rehabilitation. The construction project is estimated to cost $50 million over a ten year span.
8:12 p.m.
Council approved Cimarron Precious Metals’ application to rezone property at 1001 N. University Blvd. to add a bullion depository and a coin shop.
8:04 p.m.
Council approves the budget amendment for the Young Family Athletic Center 6-1 with Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash being the only one who opposed.
7:58 p.m.
Members of the public took issue with Norman Regional not being charged for holding a space within the Young Family Athletic Center.
After Council closed the public hearing Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash voiced the same concerns as members of the public.
“If we’re renting out a space for somebody who’s going to be making a profit we should have charged them for it,” Nash said.
7:37 p.m.
Council adopts the Young Family Athletic Center policies 6-1 with Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash being the only member voting against.
A public hearing regarding the 2023-24 city budget to create a special revenue fund for the upcoming Young Family Athletic Center commences.
7:12 p.m.
Discussions regarding the Young Family Athletic Center’s operations and guaranteed Norman resident hours continue, as Norman Parks and Recreations Director Jason Olsen presents the hours of operation, membership fees and rental opportunities to council.
6:45 p.m.
Items 2-28, with the exception of an item discussing the Young Family Athletic Center’s facilities operation policies, passes unanimously. Council will vote separately on if the city should take over operations of the center.
Items on the consent docket included a contract valued at $407,582.22 between the city and Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company. The money is intended to relocate overhead power lines underground on 2019 Jenkins Ave. The money is part of a larger project to expand Jenkins from Imhoff Road to Lindsey Street.
Council also approved an interlocal agreement between the city and OU that would integrate the university's SafeRide program into the city’s microtransit pilot program. SafeRide provides OU students access to a taxi service within city limits, the agreement is valued at $121,130.20.
K. George Ahmadi, director of Student Government and Organization Services, wrote in a statement to OU Daily that SafeRide expanded into Norman’s new micro transit system. Students will have access to free rides every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Norman On-Demand will also be available at $2 a ride per student on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday 7 to 10 p.m.
“This partnership not only benefits students in maintaining SafeRide as a free safety resource but it will also enable public on-demand access, at a low cost, for students who do not have vehicles while in Norman.”
Council also approved $366,577.68 to fund the installation of CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera upgrades at multiple intersections in Norman.
The final item on the consent docket amended the center city regulating plan map to change the build line along the north side of Boyd Street starting west of Monnett Avenue and continuation of the BNSF railroad.
6:30 p.m.
The meeting is called to order.