Norman City Council approves recoupment for road project, debates homeless shelter lease

The Norman City Council discussed the effect of unsolicited written materials on the city’s stormwater system, debated the homeless shelter’s lease extension and approved recoupment for a project along Jenkins Avenue during its meetings Tuesday.
During a study session, council discussed the adoption of an ordinance that would relieve the clutter and stress of unsolicited written materials on stormwater drains.
Criminal enforcement for the ordinance would include focusing on people delivering unsolicited written materials rather than the corporation. Civil enforcement would be possible through civil litigation.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler commented on the difficulty of enforcing this ordinance due to First Amendment rights related to distribution of materials.
Council also discussed the lease for the homeless shelter called "A Friend's House," located at 109 W. Gray St., and whether an additional lease extension should be granted. In March, council voted to extend the shelter’s contract for 90 days.
Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello said taxpayers and property owners surrounding the homeless shelter at A Friends House cited the shelter as being a disruption.
Food and Shelter Executive Director April Doshier said the current occupants of the shelter would need a separate location to stay for around two weeks while operations moved to a new location at 718 N. Porter Ave., near Norman Regional Hospital.
At the regular meeting, council officially proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth in Norman. The city will host a festival at Reaves Park to celebrate the occasion.
Tyra Jackson, chair of the Norman Juneteenth committee, accepted the proclamation and thanked community members for making the event possible.
Council members approved a recoupment project for costs associated with a plan to widen Jenkins Avenue from Imhoff Road to Lindsey Street.
Brad Goodman, a Norman resident who owns two properties facing Jenkins Avenue, expressed his disapproval of the project.
“I did not ask for it nor want any of these improvements,” Goodman said. “I know the recoupment is only payable when the property is developed, but a recoupment lien in this case will have detrimental effects on the market value of the property."
This article was edited by Peggy Dodd. Grace Rhodes and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.