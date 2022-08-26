 Skip to main content
Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Cleveland County Courthouse side

Flags wave in front of the Cleveland County Courthouse on Feb. 17.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

Former OU student Gage Ford was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2020.

The Norman Transcript reported that Ford was sentenced to 40 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 36 years of probation on two counts of felony assault and battery by means of force likely to cause the death of another and misdemeanor assault and battery against a pregnant woman. 

Ford was accused of repeatedly abusing his then-girlfriend Ally Stephens and allegedly trying to kill her then-unborn baby, Steele Stephens, in 2020. Ally was checked into the hospital Oct. 17, 2020, with severe injuries after the incident. Ford turned himself in on Oct. 23, 2020, as U.S. Marshals were searching for him.

Ally reacted to the sentence on Twitter. 

