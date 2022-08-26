Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for assault

Former OU student Gage Ford was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2020.
The Norman Transcript reported that Ford was sentenced to 40 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 36 years of probation on two counts of felony assault and battery by means of force likely to cause the death of another and misdemeanor assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Ford was accused of repeatedly abusing his then-girlfriend Ally Stephens and allegedly trying to kill her then-unborn baby, Steele Stephens, in 2020. Ally was checked into the hospital Oct. 17, 2020, with severe injuries after the incident. Ford turned himself in on Oct. 23, 2020, as U.S. Marshals were searching for him.
Ally reacted to the sentence on Twitter.
Final sentencing was today and my abuser got 40 YEARS!!!!!! I really did the damn thing— 🤎✨ (@Ally_stephens12) August 25, 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.