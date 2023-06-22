 Skip to main content
Assistant attorney general recommends against revoking former Norman High School teacher's license

Covering on Summer Boismier's wall of books banned according to Oklahoma House Bill 1775 in her classroom. 

An assistant attorney general recommended Wednesday that the Oklahoma State Department of Education not revoke a former Norman High School teacher’s license after allegations that she taught gender and critical race theories.

After multiple postponements, former Norman High School teacher Summer Boismier virtually attended an administrative hearing Wednesday where Assistant Attorney General Liz Stevens said no proof of a state law violation was provided by state school officials. 

Stevens said the department did not provide any "clear and convincing" evidence that Boismier committed any act of moral wrongdoing or violated any standards of conduct for teachers.

Stevens’ recommendation did not change the status of Boismier’s teaching license, but Superintendent Ryan Walters said he plans to complete her license revocation in August. Walters has been publicly calling for a revocation of Boismier’s license since last year.

The ultimate decision regarding Boismier’s license comes down to a vote by the state Board of Education. Press secretary for the Oklahoma State Department of Education Justin Holcomb said the department has full control over the outcome and has no obligation to abide by Stevens’ recommendation.

