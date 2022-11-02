Firch-Schultz ticket takes Student Government Association presidential race, per unofficial results

The race for OU Student Government Association president and vice president concluded in a victory for candidates Christopher Firch and Emelie Schultz, according to unofficial results released Wednesday evening.
As of 10:27 p.m., Firch, a finance and accounting junior, and Schultz, a business management and psychology sophomore, obtained 51.75 percent of the vote, or 1,578 votes, defeating candidates Carson Poupore, an economics, political science and business management junior, and Beth Felkner, an economics and letters junior, who received 48.24 percent of the vote, or 1,471 votes.
Firch and Schultz’s campaign platform is called FAR: foster the OU family, amplify diversity, equity and inclusion and represent student concerns. With these guiding principles, they said, the pair wants to create an open and transparent environment to bring students together.
After the results were announced, Firch said he felt honored and grateful to be elected SGA president.
"We feel honored that the student body's beliefs aligned with ours and each of us as leaders," Firch said. "Secondly, we're excited to get to work and get to action."
Schultz said she's thankful for the victory and grateful for the people who listened to their campaign messages.
"My heart is bursting for the OU family, but also our community because this shows that people really believe in a common (goal) and a diverse campus and being able to promote the people that are here and that are striving for this family to be better and better," Schultz said.
In response to their loss, Poupore said he and Felkner have appreciated the love and support they received during the campaign.
“We have been dreaming of this opportunity since freshman year, and we are happy to say we gave it our all,” Poupore said. “Although this is not the outcome we wanted, we remain committed to our mission of improving this university and will continue our work through other avenues, including supporting Chris and Emelie in their initiatives.”
Firch and Schultz will replace SGA president Zack Lissau and vice president Denzel Akuffo one week after the validation of the election report.
Kaly Phan and Anusha Fathepure contributed to this article.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.