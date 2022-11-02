 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Firch-Schultz ticket takes Student Government Association presidential race, per unofficial results

firch-schultz

OU SGA fall 2022 presidential candidate Christopher Firch (left) and vice presidential candidate Emelie Schultz (right).

 Photo provided

The race for OU Student Government Association president and vice president concluded in a victory for candidates Christopher Firch and Emelie Schultz, according to unofficial results released Wednesday evening.

As of 10:27 p.m., Firch, a finance and accounting junior, and Schultz, a business management and psychology sophomore, obtained 51.75 percent of the vote, or 1,578 votes, defeating candidates Carson Poupore, an economics, political science and business management junior, and Beth Felkner, an economics and letters junior, who received 48.24 percent of the vote, or 1,471 votes. 

Firch and Schultz’s campaign platform is called FAR: foster the OU family, amplify diversity, equity and inclusion and represent student concerns. With these guiding principles, they said, the pair wants to create an open and transparent environment to bring students together.

After the results were announced, Firch said he felt honored and grateful to be elected SGA president. 

"We feel honored that the student body's beliefs aligned with ours and each of us as leaders," Firch said. "Secondly, we're excited to get to work and get to action."

Schultz said she's thankful for the victory and grateful for the people who listened to their campaign messages.

"My heart is bursting for the OU family, but also our community because this shows that people really believe in a common (goal) and a diverse campus and being able to promote the people that are here and that are striving for this family to be better and better," Schultz said.

In response to their loss, Poupore said he and Felkner have appreciated the love and support they received during the campaign. 

“We have been dreaming of this opportunity since freshman year, and we are happy to say we gave it our all,” Poupore said. “Although this is not the outcome we wanted, we remain committed to our mission of improving this university and will continue our work through other avenues, including supporting Chris and Emelie in their initiatives.”

Firch and Schultz will replace SGA president Zack Lissau and vice president Denzel Akuffo one week after the validation of the election report.

Kaly Phan and Anusha Fathepure contributed to this article.

Tags

news managing editor

Alexia Aston is a journalism junior and the news managing editor at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2020 and has previously served as a news reporter, senior news reporter and news editor. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments