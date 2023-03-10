Drag performers decry limited freedom, worry for safety amid bill targeting 2SLGBTQ+ community

Oklahoma drag performers decried recent legislation aimed at prohibiting drag in the presence of minors and encouraged vigilance within the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
House Bill 2186, authored by Rep. Kevin West (R-OKC), has garnered attention in the drag community in Oklahoma. The bill groups drag performances with sexually explicit “adult cabaret performances” and claims that any drag performance is harmful to minors.
The bill would prohibit drag artists from performing on public property where minors could be present, limiting their opportunities for creative expression. HB 2186 passed a House judiciary committee and is set to be read by the state Senate this legislative session.
By Rep Kevin West's definition, this is drag. This is a fight for freedom of expression. The bill is an attempt to explicitly target drag performers, and harm our broader 2STGNC+ community. I'm at the Capitol to witness the hearing on HB2186 at 10:30. Would love for you to join. pic.twitter.com/fk8SFwGh4y— Nicole (they/she) (@mcafee2012) February 22, 2023
The bill comes amid recent legislation related to transgender health care. House Bill 2177, another bill authored by West, passed a House floor vote on Feb. 28 and aims to ban gender-confirming care for Oklahomans under 18 years old, as well as stop insurance coverage for any gender-confirming treatments.
Conner Caughlin, an OU broadcast journalism alum, started performing as drag queen Anna Flactic-Shoqqqq shortly after graduating in 2021. They have performed in various pride festivals in the state such as OKC PrideFest, Norman Pride and Southern Oklahoma Pride and are currently planning events outside of Oklahoma.
Caughlin said the art of drag is timeless and has been a catalyst for social change and creative expression.
“Drag has existed for centuries because of how liberating and groundbreaking and creative and universal it is,” Caughlin said.
Alessio Duclaux, an art history and women and gender studies sophomore at OU, started experimenting with drag when he was around 15 years old and goes by Maya Pinion while in drag.
Duclaux said drag is integral for the queer community because of its history as a meet-up technique.
“Drag was a way for queer people to congregate especially during like ballroom scenes … during the AIDS epidemic when communities were really broken up by the government, by a lot of social groups that didn’t want them,” Duclaux said.
During the AIDS crisis, gay men became increasingly stigmatized due to being the majority group that died from the disease. Drag was used by many in the community to stoke activism and garner support for medical research when many did not want to get near them.
Duclaux’s interest in drag was spurred because he wanted to practice another artistic outlet as a way of gender expression. He said the reason the drag community is being spotlighted in legislation is due to how prevalent the art has become on social media.
“As a teen queen myself, … it’s important to realize that there is this culture that kids are going to want to experiment because drag queens are so part of the media now,” Duclaux said.
Though drag has experienced recent growth in popularity in mainstream media, Caughlin said people were consuming drag as entertainment decades ago.
“Even before drag was mainstream, people were still using drag as an art form like in Mrs. Doubtfire and Hairspray and Kinky Boots,” Caughlin said.
Drag has been in use since Ancient Greece when actors dressed as women since women were prohibited from acting. The art then found its way into Shakespearean tradition and recently on theater screens like Pink Flamingos and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Justin Norris, former OU Student Government Association president, performed in drag for the first time at the first Crimson and Queens as Blacc Cherry. They also performed in the annual student theater initiative drag pageant. Now, Norris performs drag recreationally in New York City.
“I’ve always been a super fan of RuPaul's Drag Race and it was such an important part of me seeing myself represented on TV whenever I was first experiencing my queerness,” Norris said.
Erasing insecurities can be easier when acting through another persona, Norris said. They said drag is important as an art form because it is such an intimate form of expression.
“I’ve even found in my own drag experience … that Blacc Cherry has just really inspired me to be more confident and made me realize that being a more effeminate person who was assigned male at birth is not some kind of curse that I’ve been plagued with, but actually something very beautiful,” Norris said.
Considering Oklahoma’s more “traditional” values compared to other areas of the country, Caughlin said it makes it all the more important to share the art of drag.
“It’s important to share our art, especially in communities like Oklahoma where being visibly queer isn’t as common,” Caughlin said.
Relating to the language in HB 2186 that describes people impersonating different genders, Caughlin said the 2SLGBTQ+ community is used to this type of rhetoric and is not surprised by it.
“We see right through this … all of these bills are really just veiled attempts at banning trans-ness in public,” Caughlin said.
Allen Wrench, OU graduate student and drag performer, first started drag at last year’s Crimson and Queens, and said he was worried about his future in Oklahoma after hearing about HB 2186.
“Reading the bill is scary and thinking about, ‘What does this bill mean for trans people?’” Wrench said. “Could it be used to arrest trans people off the street just for existing?”
Being in a non-heteronormative relationship, Wrench also said he’s scared he could be forced to leave his graduate program at OU if the bill passes because it would not be safe for him or his partner to remain in the state.
Norris said the language inside the bill and wording comparing a drag performance to an “adult cabaret performance” is meant to “other” the drag community even further.
“That language is very intentionally demonizing,” Norris said. “If you characterize drag queens as cabaret performers, like these hyper-sexual deviants, then what does that say about the people that do drag?”
Norris said restricting drag artists will impact the entire 2SLGBTQ+ community and their ability to gather freely.
Caughlin said the bill is an attempt to redraw the lines of traditional gender roles by threatening those who encourage other forms of gender expression.
“They’re trying to instill a religious theocracy where if you don’t dress like your assigned gender at birth, you’re gonna get prosecuted,” Caughlin said.
Wrench said the bill would affect future pride festivals and celebrations. He said pride is all about community, visibility and providing people a space to know they’re not alone, but said this bill could have a large impact on the ability for people to freely express themselves at pride festivals where minors could also attend.
“If drag is banned, that’s a huge part of pride that can’t be part of the celebration,” Wrench said. “A lot of the ways people present themselves at pride would be considered drag.”
Caughlin said the community continues to protect each other in strenuous times due to anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation.
“We’re standing up for each other and making sure that none of us are silenced in this time,” Caughlin said.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Oklahoma currently has the largest number of bills targeting the 2SLGBTQ+ community in the country with 35 in the state legislature.
Considering the newfound popularity of drag in mainstream media, Caughlin said they hope the community is not abandoned by consumers of queer entertainment.
“It would be very disingenuous to consume our art, consume our culture, and then leave us in a time of need, just like in the AIDS crisis,” Caughlin said.
Duclaux said the best thing the community and allies can do to fight against this type of legislation is to experiment with drag and keep actively supporting the community.
“Don’t play into this hate,” Duclaux said. “Keep going to drag shows, keep supporting local drag artists, do drag yourself.”
Norris said drag moving away from the public sphere would erase the progress the community has made in helping young generations not view the 2SLGBTQ+ community as the other.
“Being socialized around people of varying gender expressions and varying sexualities just informs your worldview,” Norris said. “(This) is just going to lead to a brighter, more inclusive and more compassionate future.”
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
