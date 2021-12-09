Delta Upsilon, Delta Gamma national chapters confirm OU investigations; university clarifies terminology

OU’s Delta Upsilon and Delta Gamma chapters are still under investigation, according to statements by their respective executive offices.
The Delta Upsilon chapter was placed on “emergency suspension” on Dec. 1 due to reports the chapter “may be in violation of Fraternity policy,” according to a statement from Delta Upsilon International Fraternity Executive Director Justin Kirk.
“The emergency suspension temporarily pauses all chapter activities while policy violation allegations are investigated,” Kirk wrote in the statement. “Findings from the investigation will determine if the emergency suspension should be lifted or if disciplinary action is needed for the chapter or individual members.”
The Delta Gamma chapter was placed on “limited status” by its international executive office following the results of an assessment. KFOR reported the suspension was due to hazing allegations.
“Delta Gamma is working closely with the university to investigate allegations of disrespectful behaviors within our chapter at the University of Oklahoma,” Mallory Borino, the director of marketing and communication, wrote in a statement to The Daily. “During this time, the chapter has been placed on a limited status. We take all allegations seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all members of our local chapter are living the values of Delta Gamma.”
Associate Director for Fraternity and Sorority Programs and Services Kylie Frisby said although the terminology used by the national chapters differ, the impact stays the same.
“Our terminology we use on campus is a cease and desist, it's not necessarily a punitive measure,” Frisby said. “It's just a pause so everyone can figure out what's going on. We can make sure people are staying safe. We're not putting anybody in weird spots.”
Neither chapter can hold meetings or events, but those who live in the house can stay, as of now, Frisby said.
Delta Upsilon’s OU chapter currently has 101 members, according to KFOR. This chapter was investigated in 2018 after being in violation of the university’s hazing and alcohol policy.
Frisby said OU will be in contact with the sorority and fraternity’s national offices to make sure there are no complications for spring recruitment.
The university will not publicly state the reason for the investigations until they conclude.
“There's still some pending investigations happening,” Frisby said. “We've got some partnerships with the national (organizations), and we want to make sure they're able to do what they need to do first before all that stuff goes public.”
If you have any information on this matter and want to speak to The Daily contact us here.
