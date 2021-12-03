OU Delta Gamma chapter on 'limited status,' Delta Upsilon chapter on 'emergency suspension'; both under investigation

The Delta Gamma international executive office has placed OU’s chapter on “limited status” following the results of an assessment, and OU's Delta Upsilon has been placed on emergency suspension by its international executive office, according to a statement from a university spokesperson.
Delta Gamma is now being investigated in response to the results of the assessment by OU Fraternity and Sorority Programs and Services and the Office of Student Conduct, according to the statement. Delta Upsilon is also under investigation by both offices.
"The university was recently made aware of two OU chapters that are facing disciplinary action," the spokesperson wrote in the statement. "OU Fraternity and Sorority Programs and Services and the Office of Student Conduct are reviewing the reports, and the university is working closely with Delta Gamma and Delta Upsilon to conduct two separate investigations. Upon the conclusion of the investigations, the university will handle as appropriate."
This article will be updated as new information becomes known.
This article was updated at 7:12 p.m. to include the information on Delta Upsilon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.