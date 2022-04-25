Cleveland County District Attorney to not file charges in shooting near campus, cites Stand Your Ground Law

The Cleveland County District Attorney’s office declined to file charges in the April 9 shooting near the intersection of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue, citing the Oklahoma Stand Your Ground Law, according to the Norman Police Department’s April 22 release.
The Stand Your Ground Law states that if there is a reasonable fear of “imminent peril of death or great bodily harm,” the person is allowed to use “defensive force that is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm.” The law includes forcible entry into a car as reasoning for deadly force.
Shed Euwins approached the vehicle in heavy traffic while the car was waiting for a red light, according to the release.
“The driver, a 33-year-old male, was driving with his windows down when an individual aggressively approached his vehicle, unprovoked, and reared back to punch the driver,” the statement read. “Fearing for his safety and the safety of the juvenile in the vehicle, the driver retrieved a firearm and shot the individual.”
The investigation also concluded the two individuals involved did not know each other, according to the release.
Friends of Euwins told The Daily that he was approaching the vehicle to tell him to slow down while he was on a run around campus. They also said another friend saw him running and that Euwins said he was almost hit by a car earlier in his run, so the friend encouraged him to ask drivers to slow down.
NPD Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen told the Norman Transcript that this information does not match the findings of their investigation.
