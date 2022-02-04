 Skip to main content
Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office finds officers' shooting of homeless woman 'justified and appropriate'

NPD

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department, March 31, 2018. 

 Claire Bendtschneider/The Daily

The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office determined the officers involved in the Jan. 20 shooting were “justified and appropriate under the law,” according to a statement on Thursday.

Norman Police Department officers shot 28-year-old Isis McMullen, a homeless individual, after responding to gunshot reports, where McMullen fired at them and shot two others. Civilian 47-year-old Vernon Lewis was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and 45-year-old James Pennington died at the scene.

NPD named Master Police Officer Daniel Brown, Master Police Officer Jenny Bryan and Officer Dustin Crawford as the officers involved.

Investigative reports, body camera footage, witness statements and other evidence were reviewed by the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office, which determined the three officers didn’t act without cause, according to the statement.

Brown, Bryan and Crawford will remain on administrative assignment pending the internal review of the incident, according to the statement. The NPD Criminal Investigations Division’s investigation into the connected homicide is still ongoing.

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

