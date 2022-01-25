Norman police officers on administrative assignment, under investigation following deadly officer-involved shooting

On Jan. 20, three Norman Police Department officers shot 28-year-old Isis McMullen after she fired at them and shot two other people, according to a statement released by NPD on Monday.
The officers responded to reports of gunfire on East Comanche Street after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, McMullen began shooting at the officers and she sustained gunshots to the legs and arms. She was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.
NPD named Master Police Officer Daniel Brown, Master Police Officer Jenny Bryan and Officer Dustin Crawford as the officers who responded to the shooting. According to the statement, the officers remain on administrative assignment, pending the conclusion of the investigation.
McMullen, a homeless individual, shot 45-year-old James Pennington, also a homeless person, once in the back of the head before standing over Pennington to shoot him twice more in the front of the head. Pennington died as a result of the shooting, the statement read.
Officers said McMullen also shot 47-year-old Vernon Lewis, who was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
That evening, McMullen was released from the hospital and taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after felony conviction, according to the NPD statement.
Body camera footage and 911 calls will be released once the investigation has concluded, the statement read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.