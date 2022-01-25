 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Norman police officers on administrative assignment, under investigation following deadly officer-involved shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
NPD (copy)

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department March 31, 2018. 

 Claire Bendtschneider/The Daily

On Jan. 20, three Norman Police Department officers shot 28-year-old Isis McMullen after she fired at them and shot two other people, according to a statement released by NPD on Monday.

The officers responded to reports of gunfire on East Comanche Street after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, McMullen began shooting at the officers and she sustained gunshots to the legs and arms. She was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

NPD named Master Police Officer Daniel Brown, Master Police Officer Jenny Bryan and Officer Dustin Crawford as the officers who responded to the shooting. According to the statement, the officers remain on administrative assignment, pending the conclusion of the investigation. 

McMullen, a homeless individual, shot 45-year-old James Pennington, also a homeless person, once in the back of the head before standing over Pennington to shoot him twice more in the front of the head. Pennington died as a result of the shooting, the statement read.

Officers said McMullen also shot 47-year-old Vernon Lewis, who was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

That evening, McMullen was released from the hospital and taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after felony conviction, according to the NPD statement.

Body camera footage and 911 calls will be released once the investigation has concluded, the statement read. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments