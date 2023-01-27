City of Norman opens new Development Center, aims to increase communication between departments

Norman City staff unveiled a new development center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
The City of Norman Development Center located on 225 N. Webster Ave. will house the city’s utilities, parks and recreation, finance, public works and planning and community development departments. City Manager Darrel Pyle said the close proximity between local government offices would greatly benefit efficiency.
“It's opportunities to bump into people you might not have ever bumped into before and just exchange information,” Pyle said. “You may have a problem that's a problem for you, but it's not a problem for the other side of the building.”
Pyle said by collecting various government offices into one location, they will be able to increase communication between departments. This will allow customers to handle a variety of city-related business in one location.
“When you pay your permit fee, you can just walk through that door to the finance department and never have to leave the building,” Pyle said.
Key features of the facility include increased storage for all Norman departments, a public meeting room with audio and visual equipment and a drive-thru for payments, according to the city’s website. Pyle specifically spoke about a new automated kiosk that allows customers to type in addresses and manage permits digitally.
“Right now we've still got a large contingency of customers and cash is how they conduct business, and we’ll support them forever,” Pyle said. “So we’ll always have the finance department with a face-to-face utility representative.”
This article was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
1 of 20
Larry Heikkila, Breea Clark and Lynne Miller
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Norman mayor Larry Heikkila (second from left) and former mayors Breea Clark and Lynne Miller (fifth and sixth from left) during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
PHOTOS: City of Norman opens new Development Center
1 of 20
Larry Heikkila, Breea Clark and Lynne Miller
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Norman mayor Larry Heikkila (second from left) and former mayors Breea Clark and Lynne Miller (fifth and sixth from left) during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Larry Heikkila
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Norman mayor Larry Heikkila during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Darrel Pyle
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
City of Norman Development Center
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
The front of the Norman Development Center on 225 N. Webster Avenue during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Attendees
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Darrel Pyle
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Elizabeth Foreman, Breea Clark and Lynne Miller
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Norman Councilman Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman, former mayor Breea Clark and Lynne Miller during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Attendees
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Norman Parks and Recreations
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Norman Parks and Recreation employees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Crossland Construction
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Crossland Construction employees during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Attendees
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Attendees
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Attendees at the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Stephen Holman and Larry Heikkila
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Norman Councilmember Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Norman mayor Larry Heikkila during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Adrian Buendia
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Announcer Adrian Buendia during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Scissors
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Scissors used for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Planning Office
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
The planning office inside the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Attendees
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Attendees
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Breea Clark
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Norman former mayor Breea Clark during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
Statue
Bob Nguyen/OU Daily
Statue during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Norman's new development center on Jan. 27.
