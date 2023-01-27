 Skip to main content
City of Norman opens new Development Center, aims to increase communication between departments

Norman City staff unveiled a new development center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The City of Norman Development Center located on 225 N. Webster Ave. will house the city’s utilities, parks and recreation, finance, public works and planning and community development departments. City Manager Darrel Pyle said the close proximity between local government offices would greatly benefit efficiency.

“It's opportunities to bump into people you might not have ever bumped into before and just exchange information,” Pyle said. “You may have a problem that's a problem for you, but it's not a problem for the other side of the building.”

Pyle said by collecting various government offices into one location, they will be able to increase communication between departments. This will allow customers to handle a variety of city-related business in one location.

“When you pay your permit fee, you can just walk through that door to the finance department and never have to leave the building,” Pyle said.

Key features of the facility include increased storage for all Norman departments, a public meeting room with audio and visual equipment and a drive-thru for payments, according to the city’s website. Pyle specifically spoke about a new automated kiosk that allows customers to type in addresses and manage permits digitally.

“Right now we've still got a large contingency of customers and cash is how they conduct business, and we’ll support them forever,” Pyle said. “So we’ll always have the finance department with a face-to-face utility representative.”

This article was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

