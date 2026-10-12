Free charity music festival at Norman park to benefit youth crisis center

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ALERT

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Garvin,
Grady, western Oklahoma, northwestern Cleveland, southeastern
Canadian and western McClain Counties through 1030 PM CDT...

At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 5 miles west of Yukon to 5 miles southwest of
Tabler to 4 miles north of Marlow. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Western Oklahoma City, western Norman, Moore, El Reno, Chickasha,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The
Village, Tuttle, Piedmont, Nichols Hills, Lindsay, Union City, Minco,
Rush Springs, and Dibble.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma...
Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...
Western Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma...

* WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oklahoma City, southwestern Edmond, Midwest City, Del City, El
Reno, Newcastle, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The
Village, Tuttle, Piedmont, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Union City,
Valley Brook, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake Aluma.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Purcell affecting Pottawatomie, Cleveland and
McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Purcell.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas occurs
near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County border from near
Noble... to areas south of Purcell and Lexington.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 3.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet
early Friday morning.
- Action stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Norman affecting Cleveland and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Norman.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...At 97.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 3 feet occurs over
areas along and near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County
border from near Moore and Norman... to areas near Noble.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 88.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 94.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to a crest of 97.0 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 94.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 96.7
feet on 03/17/1998.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River near Mustang affecting Grady, Canadian, Cleveland
and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Overflows depths of 2 feet or more occur
along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S.
Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... downstream to the areas
near Tuttle and Mustang. Sandpits... agricultural lands... and
low-lying local roads are the areas most affected along the
Canadian River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 23.9 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6
feet on 05/22/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties,
Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche,
Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon,
Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain,
Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita, Woods and
Woodward and northern Texas, including the following counties,
Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox and Wilbarger.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are are expected
through Thursday morning. Storms will include very heavy rainfall
rates. Widespread additional rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are
likely, and a few locations will see additional rainfall of up 5
inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Free charity music festival at Norman park to benefit youth crisis center

10 bands are coming together to perform in a free music festival at Andrews Park Saturday in support of Sisu Youth Services, a youth crisis center.

The inaugural Music4Hope, hosted by Deep Peach Productions, is an event with vendors, local artists, food trucks and performances, with all proceeds donated to the charity.

Sisu Youth Services is a low-barrier and identity-affirming organization supporting troubled youth in the Oklahoma City area, offering a drop-in resource center and an overnight shelter. 

Shaun Zokaie, a Deep Peach Productions event organizer, said this charity was chosen because of its cause. 

“I think the fact that they specialize in youth in crisis, in providing a safe place for kids that are basically out on the street because of their situations, that’s very appealing to me,” Zokaie said. “That seems as good of a cause as any.” 

This cause resonates with Zokaie because of his own past experiences.

“I had a pretty rough upbringing myself, not specific to necessarily what this charity deals with, but that definitely is a cause that I empathize with quite a lot,” Zokaie said. 

Zokaie said finding bands to volunteer their time and performance wasn’t difficult, as multiple groups immediately agreed to help out. 

“We said, ‘Hey, you know, we’d like to do a benefit concert. We’re not really sure who the charity will be yet, but we’d like to have some bands participate. Are you guys interested?’” Zokaie said. “There were lots of them that signed on pretty much immediately.” 

The other musicians performing include Carter Wright, Corbin Owens, Mike Miller, Third Kind, Ellis Dean, Apex Convey, Moonrock Banditz and Quantum Souljahs.

Bambi Harper, Sisu Youth Services volunteer coordinator, said the organization’s goal is always to work toward ending youth homelessness, while allowing the youth it supports to set their own life goals. 

“Long-term goal, of course, is to just end youth homelessness. We want there to be a shelter for an emergency basis, but that to be super temporary and for somebody to come to Sisu and immediately be able to get connected into housing,” Harper said. “Then I think immediate goals with the youth, we kind of let them tell us.” 

Sisu Youth Services connected with Music4Hope through performers who previously volunteered for the organization and supported its cause. Harper said the organization was excited when asked to be the concert beneficiary. 

“We were stoked because we haven’t gotten to really branch out too much into Norman,” Harper said. “A lot of our support comes from central Oklahoma City, so we’re excited to get more of a face in Norman and let people out there know as well that we’re around.” 

The exposure Music4Hope will provide puts Sisu Youth Services on the radar for college students and members of the art community in Norman, which Harper said will expand Sisu Youth Services’ support base.

“I think it’s gonna put our name into a new area and maybe a new kind of demographic, maybe some younger folks, some musicians who could usually be kind of the front runners for change and that kind of thing,” Harper said. “We’re really excited, and I think people the youth’s age can really resonate with Sisu.” 

Harper hopes the event grows Sisu Youth Services’s reach, so those in need in the Norman area can utilize its resources. 

“Above all else, making sure people that need the resource know that it’s there,” Harper said. “Maybe people in Norman don’t even know, ‘oh, if I’m ever in that situation, I’m able to get to the city and find them.’” 

Deep Peach Productions hopes to make Music4Hope an annual event to continue supporting the metro.

“Hopefully we’ll have more charities to work with moving forward, maybe even Sisu again if they’d like,” Zokaie said. “Like I said, it’d be nice to keep this going.” 

This summer, Deep Peach Productions hosted its first music festival, Norman Summer Jamz, which, like Music4Hope, was entirely self-funded. 

“These things just continue to get more and more expensive as we go, even with the artists donating their time for free,” Zokaie said. “The logistics of putting this on continue to kind of grow.”

Zokaie said all he can hope is that it is an enjoyable event with lots of community involvement. 

“We hope (Sisu) receives some donations, and it’s worth their time for having to come out,” Zokaie said. “Hopeful that it’s a great concert, that people are talking about it, that we have a great turnout.” 

Music4Hope is a free event beginning at noon Oct. 17 at Andrews Park. Donations to Sisu Youth Services can be made online and at the festival.

This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Brooks Davis, Parker Newman, Tori Pham and Larkin Bock copy edited this story.

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