Free charity music festival at Norman park to benefit youth crisis center

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Canadian River near Mustang affecting Grady, Canadian, Cleveland and McClain Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Friday night. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Overflows depths of 2 feet or more occur along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S. Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... downstream to the areas near Tuttle and Mustang. Sandpits... agricultural lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected along the Canadian River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 23.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 05/22/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&