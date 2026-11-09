Campus Catch-Up: Holiday Lights, rage room and potlucks

Students can jump into fall with potlucks, rage rooms and candle making or enjoy the beginning of the festive season with Holiday Lights on the South Oval this week. Explore what campus organizations are hosting as Thanksgiving break approaches.
Monday
Women in Business Bake Sale, 1 to 4 p.m.: Women in Business Association will sell a variety of desserts for $2 each on the South Oval.
Fall Candles & Cinema, 3:30 to 5 p.m.: Union Programming Board, under Campus Activities Council, will host students to make fall candles, enjoy food and watch cartoons in the Oklahoma Memorial Union Heritage Room.
AMA and PCC Resume Workshop, 5 to 6:30 p.m.: Tailor your resumes and create digital business cards with American Marketing Association and Price College Career Center in Gaylord Hall Room 2020.
Felt Craft Night with Alpha Lambda Delta, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Alpha Lambda Delta will host a stress-relief craft night with felt in Dale Hall Room 112.
UPBingo, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Campus Activities Council will host a bingo night in the Frontier Room at Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Tuesday
Holiday Lights, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: University Events will host carriage rides, live reindeer, food trucks, a festive lights show and Santa Claus on the South Oval.
Women in Finance x JCPenney JPM Panel, 11 a.m. to noon: Women in Finance and JCPenney will host J.P. Morgan professionals to share their experiences and insights in Price Hall Room 2065.
Fall Into Social Work, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Social Work Student Association will discuss social work pathways and careers in the Community Room at Anne and Henry Zarrow Hall.
Meet the Author: David Song, Ph.D., 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Honors College and Honors Student Association invites students to learn about David Song’s research and book, “Multiracial Mandarin: Asian Americans and Impossible Language,” at David L. Boren Hall in Nancy Mergler Library.
Earn the Yes | Sales Workshop with Matt Langer, 6 to 7 p.m.: Learn from a sales workshop hosted by Price Professional Sales Club in Dale Hall Room 112.
Wednesday
Letters for Veterans, 1 to 2:30 p.m.: National Society of Black Engineers will host students to write letters to veterans at Carson Engineering Center Room 123.
Professional Development with UCA, 3 to 4:30 p.m.: Undergraduate Communication Association will host an informational session with Marc Levine — who has a doctorate in anthropology, Norman Wong — who has a doctorate in communication studies, and a graduate student to discuss academic goals and careers while students can enjoy coffee and snacks in Burton Hall Lounge.
Professional Recording For Musicians, Noon to 1:15 p.m.: Graduate Music Student Association will host students to learn about creating high-quality professional recordings with Igor Lipinski, Ph.D., and Christina Giacona, Ph.D., in Catlett Music Center Seminar Room.
Thursday
AACS Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Asian Americans in Creative Spaces will be selling grilled cheese and persimmon tea on the South Oval.
Tea Party on the Soval, 6 to 9 p.m.: Botanical Society will sell teatime food and drinks on the South Oval. A portion of the proceeds will go towards supplying medical supplies for Students Providing Aid’s Oklahoma Chapter at David Burr Park.
Native Feast, 7 to 9 p.m.: American Indian Student Association and Office of Student Life will host a celebration with food to honor the culture of tribal nations around Oklahoma at Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center.
Friendsgiving Potluck, 7 to 9 p.m.: Hosted by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, gather for Thanksgiving dishes and good spirit at ExxonMobil Lawrence G. Rawl Engineering Practice Facility in its Leadership Lounge.
Friday
Break Iron Rage Room, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Fired Up Sculpture Club will host a rage room to gather material for its biannual Iron Pour. Safety gear, snacks and drinks will be provided at the event at Fred Jones Center Sculpture Yard.
Crafternoon: Friendship Bracelet Making, 7 to 9 p.m.: Alpha Lambda Delta will host students to make friendship bracelets with snacks and music at Dunham Residential College Room A128.
This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Lauren Brogdon and Kennedy Johnson copy edited this story.