Campus Catch-up: OU Homecoming, free food, fall festivities

It's Homecoming week at OU and there’s plenty of ways to celebrate, from free food on the South Oval to the glow marathon. Explore events student organizations are hosting the week before Halloween.
Monday
Campus Activities Council: Food Pass Out on the South Oval, 10 a.m. to noon: Hosted by Campus Activities Council (CAC), there will be a free breakfast handout on the South Oval while supplies last.
Cozy Cookies and Games, 3:30 to 5 p.m.: Decorate fall-themed cookies and play board games at Oklahoma Memorial Union with CAC.
Glow Run to Benefit OU Dance Marathon, 6:30 p.m.: Starting at the South Oval, the Glow Run race loops through campus. This race supports OU Dance Marathon, an annual event that raises funds for Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network. Register for the event and donate online.
Tuesday
Wagner Hall Homecoming Cookout, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Academic Success Center is hosting a cookout in partnership with Academic Life Coaching and OU Writing Center. Free food, music and lawn games will be available at Wagner Hall Lawn.
Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Garden of Knowledge Children's Foundation is hosting a chili cook-off fundraiser. Each tray is $10 at Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education Lounge.
Homecoming Sidewalk Chalk Competition on the South Oval, 1 to 3 p.m.: Registered student organizations will participate in a live drawing competition along the South Oval.
2026 Gaylord College Career Fair 1 to 3 p.m.: A recruiting event designed to connect OU students and alumni with employers looking to hire Gaylord students with full-time and internship positions at Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication. There will be free headshots from 12-2 p.m. The event is come-and-go and registration is not required.
Trick-or-Treating with the Honors College, 1 to 3 p.m.: The inaugural candy crawl will take place on the first floor of David L. Boren Hall with a free student-made handbag to collect candy and other treats while supplies last.
Welcome Home Housing Fair, 1 to 3 p.m.: Learn about off-campus housing options at the South Oval. This is a come-and-go event.
Graduate Student Senate Halloween Event, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Hosted by Student Government Association’s Graduate Student Senate, this event will have games, prizes and refreshments on the third floor of the Oklahoma Memorial Union Conoco Student Leadership Center. Costumes are encouraged.
Second Wind Ministries: Open Mic Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: This event is a free, biweekly open mic night to read or listen to poetry, essays, and other works of original material. Sign up to perform at the beginning of the event, speakers may talk for six minutes or read two short pieces at Second Wind Coffeehouse on Campus Corner.
Sark After Dark, 6 to 9 p.m.: Compete in a volleyball or basketball tournament at Sarkey’s Fitness Center. Walk-ins are welcome.
Wednesday
Campus Activities Council: Food Pass Out on the South Oval, 10 a.m. to noon: Hosted by CAC, there will be a free breakfast handout on the South Oval while supplies last.
Fraternity and Sorority Programs and Services: Trick or Greek, 5 to 8 p.m.: All Greek organizations will host trick-or-treating for kids and their families through North and South Greek. Families can visit the houses, grab candy and play games with greek life.
CAC and College Bowl: Pop Culture Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m.: Trivia night about pop culture topics at Thurman J. White Forum in the main forum room. Team rules and registration can be found online; walk-ins are welcome.
Center for Social Justice Student Advisory Board: Open Debate and Discussion, 6 to 8 p.m.: Everyone is invited to a night of open-dialogue where a short presentation and speech will introduce a conversation of politics and injustice. This event is located at Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center in Multipurpose Room C.
Thursday
OU Housing and Food: Breakfast Pass Out on the South Oval, 10 a.m. to noon: Hosted by OU Housing and Food, there will be a free breakfast handout on the South Oval while supplies last.
OU Health Outreach: Candy & Condoms, noon to 2 p.m.: Free candy, sexual health supplies and information about STI testing at Goddard Health Center will be located in the Oklahoma Memorial Union Lobby.
2nd Annual Halloween Trunk or Treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: A free trunk-or-treat will be hosted by RIDECARE at 2402 Westport Drive.
Monster Mash Family Bash at Main Event, 6 to 9 p.m.: There will be indoor trick-or-treating stations, crafts, coloring, bowling and a costume contest. Tickets are available online and include an hour of “monster bowling”, a game of laser tag, $10 arcade card and two slices of pizza and a drink.
Union Programming Board: Haunt the Union, 8 to 11 p.m.: Haunt the Union is a Halloween-themed student event which includes a haunted house, snacks and an escape room at Oklahoma Memorial Union. This event is free to attend.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Kylie Caldwell and Kennedy Johnson copy edited this story.