Campus Activities Council to host annual OU Dance Marathon in support of local children's hospital

Dance Marathon

Members of the OU Dance Marathon team dance with a child at the 2021 Dance Marathon on March 7.

 Jonathan Kyncl/The Daily

The OU Dance Marathon will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 in the Sarkeys Fitness Center as the Campus Activities Council’s annual fundraiser for the local Children's Hospital Foundation.

Students and organizations will assemble for the 12-hour dance event to raise money for sick and injured children. Participants should wear the OUDM Main Event T-shirt and comfy shoes and bring a water bottle and cash, according to the OU Dance Marathon website. The event will also include various games and stories from Miracle families. 

Participants will stand for 12 hours “in support of the kids who can’t” because the children spend 12 hours a week in dialysis or chemotherapy. The CAC spends the year fundraising, according to the CAC website.

CAC Executive Chair Kobe Chen said it is “heartwarming” to see the impact the fundraiser has on the hospital and Miracle families.

“We’re grateful to have such an organization that is so dedicated to fight for that cause and that overall mission,” Chen said.

Masks are strongly encouraged, and contributors will be given lunch and dinner in rotations to limit unmasked individuals. Chen said last year’s Dance Marathon was more difficult to coordinate due to COVID-19 guidelines, but the OU Dance Marathon team still planned accordingly despite restrictions being lifted.

“It’s indoors, (so) masking is expected all across, especially since Miracle families and their kids will be there,” Chen said. “It’s important for the safety of everyone, (and) the main thing is following the university guidelines.”

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

