Bree Montoya wins Norman City Council Ward 3 seat, defeats incumbent Kelly Lynn

Bree Montoya defeated incumbent Kelly Lynn for the Ward 3 Norman City Council seat Tuesday evening.
Montoya received 53.18% percent of votes cast with Lynn receiving 46.82%, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Over the next two years, Montoya plans to alleviate the city’s operating budget by passing a stormwater initiative to stop ongoing drainage issues in Norman. Montoya said she wants to eliminate the divisiveness in the city and rebuild trust within the community.
“I want to thank Councilmember Lynn for his service and best of luck on your future endeavors,” Montoya wrote in a message to OU Daily. “I look forward to serving our community and representing all in a positive and professional manner.”
Lynn and Ward 5 City Councilmember Rachar Tortorello, along with Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila, are the three self-proclaimed “conservatives” on city council. However, Lynn losing his seat and Tortorello entering a runoff election, Heikkila may stand as the only “conservative” in city council.
At a city council meeting following his state of the city address, which many council members claimed was not publicized outside of the trio, that the city needs more “fiscally conservative, pro-growth, pro-business, pro-citizen voices.
