The OU African Student Association stated their support of Morocco on Sunday following the catastrophic earthquake on Friday and called on other members of the OU community to do so as well.
The earthquake struck last Friday with a reported magnitude of 6.8. Its epicenter was located in the High Atlas mountain range, southwest of Marrakech. The impact was large, reaching as far north as Casablanca.
Towns and villages near the base of the Atlas Mountains were most severely damaged. Central Marrakech and its suburbs also experienced damage.
According to the Ministry of Interior of Morocco, the death toll stands at 2,862 as of Monday afternoon.
Morocco has suffered earthquakes in the past, but few have been so powerful. This quake is Morocco’s deadliest since 1960, when an earthquake killed more than 12,000 people.
In a statement posted on Sunday, OU AFSA extended their condolences to those impacted by the earthquake and commended the strength of the people of Morocco.
“As members of OU AFSA, we recognize the importance of unity in times of crisis to provide support for our fellow Africans, both here on campus and in the continent,” OU AFSA wrote. “We are committed to raising awareness and making efforts to providing assistance to those who have been affected by the earthquake.”
There are five international students from Morocco enrolled at OU’s Norman Campus and 20 in total from North Africa.
OU AFSA called on the members of the OU community to show collective support for Morocco in these times.
