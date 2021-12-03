You are the owner of this article.
University Theatre, School of Dance to present Contemporary Dance Oklahoma

contemporary dance photo

Two dancers prepare for the first set of performances for Contemporary Dance Oklahoma via the event's website.

Friday, Dec. 3, University Theatre and the School of Dance will present the first installment of Contemporary Dance Oklahoma.

The production will feature a diverse collection of contemporary dance styles from works by various artists, showcasing the program’s talent.

“I am so proud of our dancers and their tireless work during a difficult period in our culture. I cannot wait to see their work on stage,” said Roxanne Lyst, Associate Professor of Modern Dance and director of Contemporary Dance Oklahoma.

Students will perform works by guest choreographers Sidra Bell, Gus Solomons Jr. and Tommie-Waheed Evans according to the event’s original press release.

Original works by Lyst and fellow OU School of Dance faculty member Leslie Kraus will also be showcased in the event.

“Our dancers and program are part of the best in our country and choreographers are drawn because of their talent and professional work ethic,” Lyst said. 

Performances are on Dec. 3, 4, 9 and 10 beginning at 8 p.m. and Dec. 5 and 11 at 3 p.m.

All performances will be held in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre, 563 Elm Ave. 

Advance-purchase tickets for Contemporary Dance Oklahoma are $29 adult; $25 senior adult, OU employee and military; and $12 student, plus a processing fee. 

Tickets at the door will be $35 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets may be purchased online.

