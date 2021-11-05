Second Wind Coffeehouse to host 'Sprout Swap' plant, produce trading event

Second Wind Coffeehouse will be hosting Sprout Swap — a trading event for plant lovers — on Nov. 5.
Participants can bring seedlings, plant cuttings, homegrown produce and similar items to sell or to trade for other products. Attendees can also come as buyers or observers.
“This is going to be a really unique event. … I think it’s gonna be a great way for people in the community to meet,” Emily Tucker, community outreach director, said.
Savannah Holland, a barista at Second Wind Coffeehouse, was the architect of the event.
“The idea was to create a fun exchange experience that really differs from the traditional farmer’s market,” Tucker said.
The coffeehouse will continue business throughout the event.
As they have been for the entire semester, masks are required while inside Second Wind Coffeehouse. To allow for social distancing, the Sprout Swap itself will be held outside, Tucker said.
Vendors and traders must sign up through this link to participate. Those who go as buyers do not need to sign up in order to attend. The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 outside of Second Wind Coffeehouse at 564 Buchanan Ave.
