You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU School of Music woodwind ensemble to hold outdoor concert, 'Sooner Bassooners at Sunset'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
sooner bassooner email photo

Sooner Bassooners music ensemble.

 Photo courtesy of Sandra Bent

The OU School of Music will host an outdoor “Sooner Bassooner” concert on April 27 in the Fine Arts Courtyard. 

The concert will feature music by several acclaimed composers, including Georg Philipp Telemann, Bill Douglas, Julius Weissenborn and Johann Strauss, said OU bassoon professor Rodney Ackmann. 

“It's a pretty diverse program, from classical to original arrangements to movie music,” Ackmann said.

Twelve students make up the Sooner Bassooners, including 8 bassoon majors and 4 students studying other disciplines. 

Ackmann said the majority of the rehearsals for the performance have taken place outside due to COVID-19 protocols. Thus, due to the weather conditions earlier in the semester, students have been preparing for just under two months.

“(The students) have really pulled this together quickly, and I am really proud of the group,” Ackmann said. 

Students will also be performing in masks. The masks the bassoonists use have a small slit in them through which the reed of the instrument is placed, Ackmann said. 

“They’re also not breathing normally like they would without a mask,” Ackmann said. “We are wind players, and the air we take in has got to be full, and deep and open, but the mask kind of makes that tough.” 

The bassoons also have coverings over their bells, which are openings in the top of each instrument. 

Despite these challenges, Ackmann said his students never complained and instead figured out how to effectively play with the mask. 

The concert is open to the public and will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 27 in the Fine Arts Courtyard, which is located next to the Reynolds Performing Arts Center. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, and admission is free. 

There is no scheduled rain date, and no live stream is available. 

To find a group of bassoonists like the Sooner Bassooners is not common, Ackmann said. 

“I often say the bassoon is an endangered species,” Ackmann said. “It’s pretty rare to find really high level student bassoonists to even put a group like this together. We're proud of it, and it's been in existence for a long time.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments