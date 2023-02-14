OU Helmerich School of Drama presents 'Burn This'

Returning to the stage for its first production of 2023, University of Oklahoma’s Helmerich School of Drama is set to open "Burn This" on Valentine’s Day.
"Burn This" tells the story of four characters grappling with the death of a character the audience never meets. While grieving in their individual ways, the characters experience emotions and partake in actions that were taboo during the time the play is set.
Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson, "Burn This" captures grief in a light that caught professor and director Judith Pender's attention 33 years ago.
“I saw the original production in London in 1990 (while) my husband and I were on a honeymoon trip,” Pender, the School of Drama’s performance area coordinator, said. “We were just stunned. We hadn’t seen anything like it. We couldn’t really move when it was over — we just sat there for a while.”
Wilson was a gay man, and many of his plays feature gay characters. He is regarded as a major figure in gay theater for his 2SLGBTQ+ characters and the way that he presents them to audiences.
Prior to the first scene, Robbie died of a boating accident alongside his boyfriend. The 1987 play was not the first production to feature gay characters, though it was one of many appearing more frequently as a result of the AIDS epidemic.
Robbie was a dancer who worked alongside Anna, often starring in her choreography. Robbie’s family did not acknowledge his sexuality, though his older brother, Pale, knew Robbie was gay.
Larry, played by junior acting major Logan Collins, is also a gay man, though his character is unlike other gay characters that are common today. Larry is known for his intelligence and humor rather than his sexuality.
“It’s difficult because Larry is a gay man, and we’re dealing with this past canon of gay characters,” Collins said. “There’s this stereotype of the gay best friend and the comedic source. I was reading a lot of interviews, and Lanford Wilson talked about the fact that he kind of wrote the OG gay best friend that is also funny, smart, and has a lot of things to provide and say. It’s been difficult traversing not getting into the niche and stereotype that’s come after that.”
Collins said that Larry is a “source of light” throughout the play as well as a “very fierce caretaker” of Anna, the center of the production.
Acting sophomore Lydia Bloomfield plays Anna, a character that worked closely with Robbie and is left shaken after his unexpected death.
“Anna is a former dancer and now choreographer who was just about to embark on her choreographing journey with one of her closest friends, Robbie,” Bloomfield said. “What takes place is the effects of Robbie’s death. It’s kind of just her coping with that when she thought she was going to have a partner in this next journey of her life, and she’s left on her own.”
Anna is not only grieving her friend’s death, but she is in a relationship that she is unhappy in. This is revealed soon into the show when Burton returns after Robbie’s death, having been out of town when the accident took place.
Anna’s affection is torn between the two men, Burton and Pale, who each offer her consistency in their own inconsistent ways. Pale relates to her with his grief and uncertainty, and Burton provides stability but insincere love. Burton is played by senior acting major Graeson Lynskey.
“I think that one of the things that this play does really well is the way that grief affects people,” Lynskey said. “You get this incredibly passionate relationship between Anna and Pale that maybe isn’t the healthiest relationship in the world, but it certainly is passionate. That love and that care between the two of them is born out of that grief for Robbie. It’s very truthful which is very good to show audiences.”
Senior acting major Justin Marlow plays the role of Pale, Robbie’s grieving older brother. Marlow said that Pale makes a strong first impression with his loud and rude behavior.
“[Pale] just recently lost his brother, and he has been dealing with grief in not the healthiest way,” Marlow said. “There’s so much loss and grief being had with the loss of Pale’s brother, Robbie. Throughout the play, the layers are getting peeled away of this core of grief and guilt [Pale] has toward his brother.”
Being a cast of four actors, the cast and crew encountered countless obstacles in preparing for the play. From canceled rehearsals due to snow days, to creating their own backdrops and props, the cast grew close to one another through the turnaround of the production.
“Less than a month from start to finish is a challenge certainly, but it hasn’t felt like one,” Lynskey said. “It’s a pretty small cast, so we all lean on each other. A four week process can be done if you have a room of people who come in ready to work and with ideas.”
The cast spent hours together every day to prepare for "Burn This," rehearsing lines and understanding their characters as well as the events that were taking place during the show’s timeline. Each of the cast members mentioned their fellow actors as a positive throughout the production.
“I think that it’s been really, really nice to work with my other castmates,” Bloomfield said. “It’s not often that you get to do a play with this small of a group of people, so it’s been really nice just getting to know this better and having fun and going through this process and becoming closer and closer knit.”
With the cast and crew ready to showcase their work, "Burn This" will premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the E. Frank Gilson Lab Theatre, with other shows at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 18 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Tickets are available at the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center or over the phone by calling 405-325-4101.
