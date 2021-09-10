You are the owner of this article.
OU alumni to host closing receptions for art exhibits at MAINSITE Contemporary Art

Two OU alumni will host closing receptions for their contemporary art exhibitions Friday, Sept. 10.

MAINSITE Contemporary Art, the host of the Norman Arts Council, will host a closing reception for the exhibits “Choreographies” by OU alumna Leticia Galizzi and “Three Different Views of Reality” by OU alumna Katie Kimberling and mother-daughter duo Carolyn and Jana Faseler.

Galizzi, who hosted an exhibit at Resonator in April, said she is excited to offer another opportunity to share her art with the Norman community.

“Choreographies” is based on fears and desires, Galizzi said, and it has a contrast between unplanned brush strokes and delicately painted patterns, inspired by ornamental tiles she has seen in Brazil.

“I love doing pieces that have contradicting elements,” Galizzi said. “I think it makes them more interesting to the eye.”

“Three Different Views of Reality” features three artists, all with different art styles, according to the exhibit’s website. Carolyn Faseler aims for an effortless look, inspired by paintings she has seen in countries like Greece and Turkey.

Jana Faseler, however, focuses on bright colors and the desire to make people smile at her work. She hopes her paintings “will inspire and shape positive emotions,” according to the exhibit’s website.

Kimberling similarly focuses on “whimsical” pieces and styles, according to the exhibit’s website, and often paints for friends and family. A majority of her pieces also feature an animal, according to the website. 

The closing reception for both exhibits will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at 122 E. Main St. The reception is free and will offer refreshments.

