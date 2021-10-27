Orr Family Farm hosts pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating for fall season

The Orr Family Farm, based in Oklahoma City, is hosting multiple fall-based activities for the month of October.
Some activities offered at the farm include a petting zoo, pumpkin picking and barnyard games, according to its website.
“Wandering around our pumpkin patch is a very popular activity. … We offer a wide selection of pumpkins for visitors to choose from,” Shanain Kemp, general manager, said.
The farm’s pumpkin patch and its various photo opportunities have become a very popular attraction to local college students as well as families, Kemp said.
The farm has no current COVID-19 precautions in place, Kemp said.
Most of the events and activities are held outdoors and in spacious areas, she explained.
Orr Farms is also hosting some Halloween-based activities, including an all-day “Trick-Orr-Treat” event on Oct. 30 and Zombie Blasters, a zombie-apocalypse paintball event held from now until Oct. 30.
Orr Family Farms is open every day but Tuesdays. Gates open at 10 a.m. and closing times vary.
The last day of the fall season at Orr Family Farms will be Nov. 13, according to its website.
Tickets are available both online and at the gate, with varying prices.
